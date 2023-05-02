Gov. Jared Polis and Democrats in the Colorado Legislature are proposing a ballot measure for this fall aimed at keeping property tax burdens from rising too fast over the next 10 years.
The proposal, along with property tax rate reductions already in place, is expected to cut in half the tax increase for the average homeowner, they said.
It would do so by cutting the property tax assessment rate for primary residences, but would not apply to second homes or investment property. Similar rate cuts also would apply to commercial property.
The Democrats are taking this action, and expect to have legislative approval by week’s end before it ends the 2023 session, because of an unprecedented rise in property values, which is expected to be anywhere from 20% to 60% depending on where in the state one lives.
Mesa County Assessor Brent Goff said last week it will average nearly 40% here. Like all county assessors across the state, he began mailing tax assessments on Monday.
“Coloradans are about to get hit with painful property tax spikes, which is why we’re taking action now to meet the moment and provide real relief,” said Senate President Stephen Fenberg, D-Boulder. “This transformative proposal delivers long-term reductions in property tax rates while providing immediate savings on this year’s property taxes.”
The proposal calls for backfilling lost revenues to local governments, particularly school districts and special districts. That money would come from expected surplus revenues under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.
If approved by voters in November, it would not apply to this year’s tax bills.
State economists are projecting to see up to $2.7 billion in TABOR surplus revenues over the next few years. Exactly how much money would be going to property tax backfilling is expected to be about $450 million.
“We recognized that property tax reductions cannot be considered without also accounting for the impacts these cuts will have on local governments,” said Rep. Chris deGruy Kennedy, D-Lakewood, one of the sponsors of the proposal. “This bill makes responsible reductions, unlike those proposed in recent ballot measures, and includes provisions to ensure we’re protecting school districts, fire districts and county child welfare offices.”
Michael Fields, president of the right-leaning advocacy group Advance Colorado, said the proposal robs from Peter to pay Paul.
“We’ve got a five-alarm fire in Colorado and our governor showed up with a squirt gun,” Fields said in a statement. “The governor and Legislature are paying for part of this ‘relief’ with money taxpayers are already owed, creating a fake cap on property tax increases. We really waited this whole session for this half-baked proposal?”
Because the Legislature is expected to end this year’s session this week, the bill calling for the ballot measure will be fast-tracked through the legislative process. Under legislative rules, it takes a minimum of three days to pass a measure.
Other property tax relief and protections proposed include:
■ Reducing the residential assessment rate from 7.15% to 6.7% in 2023 and 2024, and continuing this reduction for primary residences, but not second homes or investment properties, in future years.
■ Reducing the taxable value of residences by $40,000 in 2023 and 2024, and continuing this reduction for primary residences — again, not for second homes or investment properties — in future years.
■ Capping the growth in district property tax collections excluding school districts at inflation and allowing local governments to override the cap after giving notice to property owners.
■ Providing seniors who currently receive the Homestead Property Tax Exemption a larger reduction of $140,000, and allowing them to continue to receive this reduction if they move.
The proposal also is to include allowing the state to increase the TABOR revenue cap, which is limited to inflation and population growth, by 1% a year.
Last year, the Legislature lowered this year’s assessment tax rate from 6.8% to 6.765% for most residential property, and 29% to 27.9% for commercial, which Goff says only will save them an average of $66 and $544, respectively.
He said that doesn’t come close to making up the difference in higher property values.