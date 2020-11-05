Democrats are expected to maintain their large majority in the Colorado House after Tuesday’s election, but could gain up to three more seats in the state Senate, further strengthening their five-vote majority there.
Currently, Democrats hold a 41-24 advantage over Republicans in the House, and a 20-15 lead in the Senate.
One of those pickups could be right here on the Western Slope, and in an unlikely place: Senate District 8, where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats in the thousands.
Though not all the ballots have been tabulated, Glenwood Springs Democrat Karl Hanlon is running neck-and-neck with Sen. Bob Rankin, the incumbent Republican from Carbondale.
In that district, which traditionally is a heavily conservative one, Rankin currently is leading by only about 228 votes. That’s a margin of 0.28%, well within the margin for an automatic recount.
But Rankin, a three-term state representative who was appointed to the seat last year after then GOP Sen. Randy Baumgardner resigned amidst numerous allegations of sexual harassment inside the Capitol Building, said it likely won’t remain that way.
“There were some votes in Garfield and Grand counties that just didn’t get counted yesterday (Tuesday), and they’re still rolling in,” said Rankin, who is the ranking Republican on the Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee. “There might be as many as 3,000 of them. I’m optimistic. Those are areas that I think would favor me. We’ve assembled a lot of resources to track down every vote. We want every vote to count.”
While Rankin did hugely well in the heavily Republican areas of the district — Moffat, Rio Blanco and Jackson counties — winning them decisively by as much as 83%, Hanlon has commanding leads in other more left-leaning counties, such as Routt and Summit.
But where Hanlon did surprisingly well was in the one county the two men live, Garfield. There, Rankin is holding on to a narrow 3.4% lead. At the same time, he has a slightly better 3.9% lead over Hanlon in Grand County, another conservative area.
While the two counties have more Republican voters than Democrats, it’s the unaffiliateds who outnumber both, voters who generally have favored conservative candidates in the past.
Rankin said one of the reasons he believes his opponent is doing so well was because of the money Hanlon put into the race, and the amount of outside money that came from his Democratic backers.
Hanlon, an attorney who has run for office in the past to no avail, raised more than $97,000, not including the $18,000 he loaned himself. He spent nearly all of it (he has $257 left) on getting his name out before voters, according to campaign finance records.
That prompted Rankin to collect an impressive war chest of his own, pulling in about $139,000, spending less than half of it.
Elsewhere in the state, Democrats managed to pick up a seat in a competitive district in Littleton. It became an open seat when Sen. Jack Tate, R-Centennial, opted not to run for re-election.
The race pitted Democrat Chris Kolker against Republican Suzanne Staiert, the former deputy secretary of state under the past two GOP secretaries, Wayne Williams and Scott Gessler.
Staiert was targeted by Democrats, in part, because of the role she played in going after now U.S. Sen.-elect John Hickenlooper earlier this year over ethics charges against the former Colorado governor.
Though not all the ballots have been counted, at this point Kolker is winning the seat by a comfortable margin, 56% to 44%.
The third possible pickup is in Adams County, a heavily Democratic county where Sen. Kevin Priola, R-Henderson, is holding on to a narrow lead over Democrat Paula Dickerson, 51% to 49%.
As in the other Senate districts, ballots are still being counted there, too.
Meanwhile, Democrats lost a seat in the House when Republican Stephanie Luck unseated Rep. Bri Buentello, D-Pueblo, but picked up a seat in a Littleton district, where Democrat David Ortiz unseated the incumbent, Rep. Richard Champion, R-Columbine Valley.
House Majority Leader Alec Garnett, D-Denver, said the party’s larger majority tells him Coloradans like what they are doing and want them to continue.
“Now, we must all work together to help our nation heal, take control of this pandemic and to build back a better, stronger Colorado than the one we had before COVID hit,” said Garnett, who is the favorite to be the next House speaker.