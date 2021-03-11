Dennis Simpson, who is a candidate for Grand Junction City Council in District D, said he has studied the issues and will “hit the ground running” if he is elected.
Simpson said he has been working as a private citizen to make the City Council more transparent. He said he would work with some already on the council to look at issues in different ways and provide more council level direction to the city manager.
“I love Grand Junction and believe I have the knowledge and analytical skills needed on the council,” Simpson said. “I have demonstrated in a variety of forums that our city needs to become much more transparent in its decision-making process. It is important that citizens trust elected officials, and the best way to gain this trust is to discuss topics openly.”
Simpson, a retired certified public accountant, has lived in Grand Junction for 26 years. He has three grown children and six grandchildren. He said during his career he did work in the public and government sectors.
“I have worked with and advised scores of small businesses and have a thorough understanding of the local government’s financial systems,” Simpson said. “I am a fiscal conservative who takes very seriously the fact that money collected from taxpayers needs to be allocated to the most important needs of our community.”
As the city and its local business recover from the COVID-19 pandemic Simpson said the City Council needs to continue to listen and engage with the business community. He said the City Council should quickly respond if further assistance is needed.
“It is vital that any city relief money be distributed in a targeted fashion and that the availability of assistance from federal and state sources be considered,” Simpson said. “Specific sectors, restaurants, for example, may have the greatest need. The city’s distribution method in 2020 appears to have worked well, and I would support a similar method to distribute 2021 aid.”
In recent years, Simpson said, more and more people have decided to move to Grand Junction and this will continue. He said managing that growth, including in keeping housing affordable will be a critical issue for the council to address. He said the recently adopted Comprehensive Plan will be a guide.
“Our most pressing need is to devise a smart plan that will allow for continued growth without creating the negative ramifications seen by other cities,” Simpson said. “The biggest danger is that our housing prices will sky-rocket resulting in big problems for young people trying to purchase a home and will make it more challenging to assist the homeless members of our community.”
The city has on occasion purchased blighted properties near the downtown area to encourage redevelopment. Simpson said he agrees with this practice in some cases, but cautioned that the city should not be getting into real estate speculation.
“A recent example of a great idea was for the city to purchase the land at Fourth and Ute and immediately transfer title to Catholic Outreach to build safe housing for homeless women of all creeds,” Simpson said. “This one transaction had a double-barrel benefit. I would support similar acquisitions of this kind in the future.”
Simpson said he has not agreed with certain decisions the council has made in the past. One in particular decision was the make a change to the Comprehensive Plan based on a request by a single property owner. He said he sided with the minority in the 4-3 vote.
One issue that the next council may have to tackle is the regulation of marijuana businesses in Grand Junction if the voters choose to lift the moratorium. The council will have the ability to choose what kind of pot businesses will be allowed.
Simpson said he believed the city should start cautiously and only allow a small number of retail marijuana stores. He said the city should also involve the voters in deciding when or if it should allow other business types like cultivation and products manufacturing.
“If this slow start proves to be successful, I will propose a later ballot issue that would ask voters to decide if we should allow expansion into cultivation and manufacturing,” Simpson said. “That ballot issue should also set a ceiling on the number of retail shops licensed.”