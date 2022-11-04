One district court judge cannot undo what another district court judge has done, a Denver court ruled Wednesday.
As a result, Denver District Judge David Goldberg dismissed a case filed by indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters against the Mesa County Board of Commissioners and the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, saying there is no actual controversy to litigate.
After Mesa County District Judge Matthew Barrett imposed bond conditions requiring, in part, that Peters stay away from her office, and seeing those bond conditions upheld by the Colorado Court of Appeals, Peters filed a case in Denver alleging that the commissioners and secretary of state had interfered with her ability to perform her duties as county clerk.
That bond, which effectively prevented Peters from doing her job as clerk, was imposed after 10 felony and misdemeanor counts were filed against Peters for tampering with election equipment, identity theft and misconduct in office.
Goldberg said in his ruling to dismiss her suit that his court cannot, by law, overturn the bond conditions of another court, saying that’s the reason why Peters can’t work in her office and not any alleged actions taken by the commissioners or the state.
“Here, Peters is charged with multiple felonies in Mesa County District Court,” Goldberg wrote. “The district court may not assume the authority or power to superintend or review the propriety of or supervise the judgment of another district court.”
Goldberg goes on to say that despite what Peters claims in the lawsuit, that they are speculative at best, and premature at worst.
“The duty of this court is to decide actual controversies through the issuance of a judgment that can be carried into effect, not to declare principles or rules of law that cannot affect the matter at issue,” Goldberg wrote. “There is no currently judiciable issue before this court. The court is presented with nothing more than a mere possibility of a remote or future claim.”
Peters faces seven felony charges and three misdemeanor counts in her role for making or allowing to make images of a secure election computer hard drive public in an attempt to show something was wrong with the state’s election system.