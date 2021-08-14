A luxury passenger rail service begins service this weekend between Denver and Moab, passing through but not stopping in Grand Junction.
It includes an overnight stay in the resort town of Glenwood Springs, where a celebration of the new service is planned today on Seventh Street next to the city’s historic train station.
Rocky Mountaineer, which currently offers routes in western Canada, announced the new service last fall. It reports considerable interest in the new service despite the ongoing pandemic.
“We’ve been very pleased with the level of interest in our preview season,” Tessa Day, a Rocky Mountaineer spokeswoman, said in an email. “We saw some high-demand dates nearing capacity, so extended the 2021 season by four weeks … and added more capacity for each journey.”
The company initially had planned to offer 40 departures over 10 weeks from Aug. 15 to Oct. 23, but now will operate until Nov. 19.
It plans to expand the service to seven months next year.
Passengers will enjoy views from glass-domed coaches. While they’ll take in scenery that includes the steep walls of Glenwood Canyon, that canyon will look different than it did little more than a year ago. The Grizzly Creek Fire burned considerable vegetation there last August, and heavy rains this summer brought down considerable mud and debris to the bottom of the canyon and the Colorado River this summer.
But at least that route is now open to them. The railroad through the canyon was closed for a while due to some of the debris flows, though not for as long as Interstate 70, which has been closed in the canyon since July 29 and is tentatively scheduled to reopen today.
Rocky Mountaineer is offering packages that start at $1,250 per person for a two-day, one-way trip in either direction between Denver and Moab, including meals and overnight lodging. Airport transfers are then available for passengers, as are options such as returning via train to their starting point, or seeing other sites in the region in package trips that also involve motor-vehicle travel and start or end in Las Vegas/Salt Lake City and Denver.
Unfortunately for local train enthusiasts, passengers can only begin or end the new train trip in Denver or Moab. There are no stops in Grand Junction, and Day said there are no plans to add such a stop. For those hoping to catch a glimpse of the train as it passes through the area on days when it is operating, she said it is expected to pass through Grand Junction at around 9 a.m. when heading west and around 5 p.m. when heading east.
Today’s events in Glenwood Springs are scheduled to run from 4 to 8 p.m., with the train expected to arrive from Denver around 5 p.m. The festivities will include a welcome by local dignitaries, live music, dancing, food, art vendors and more.
“As a destination, we have been preparing to welcome guests of the Rockies to the Red Rocks route, and now invite the community and region to join us in the grand welcome celebration,” Lisa Langer, director of tourism promotion in Glenwood Springs, said in a news release.