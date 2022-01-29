DENVER — A man who took his life while jailed in connection with the 1981 killing of an Aurora Police officer was named Friday as the sole suspect in four homicides dating back more than four decades, one of whom is related to a Grand Junction resident.
The Denver Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Michael Ervin after DNA linked him to four women who were fatally stabbed between December 1978 and January 1981.
The victims were identified as Madeleine (Furey) Livaudais, 33; Dolores Barajas, 53; Gwendolyn Harris, 27; and Antoinette Parks, 17.
“We can finally have peace knowing who did this to my little sister,” said George Journey, an older brother of Parks. “I wish my sisters and my mom could all be here to see this, unfortunately, they didn’t live long enough to see this but I know they’re here with us in spirit.”
In 1981, Ervin died by suicide while in the Adams County Detention Center after being arrested in connection with the killing of Aurora Police Officer Debra Sue Corr in June of that year.
Corr, was killed as she tried to arrest Ervin during a traffic stop when Ervin grabbed her gun and shot her.
“We found out that this man murdered four more women, assaulted an uncounted number of others,” said Molly Livaudais, a daughter of Madeleince Livaudais. “In addition, to learn about the line-of-duty death of officer Debra Sue Corr has been personally very impactful.
“She was out doing her job when she attempted to arrest this serial killer for an unrelated crime, and in the course of his arrest she was murdered herself. But with her sacrifice, she prevented him from killing anyone else. And it’s clear he wasn’t going to stop on his own.”
One of Madeleine Livaudais’ sisters, Tess Furey, has lived in Grand Junction since 2010, moving here from Denver. She was 19 and living in the family’s home state of Florida at the time her sister was murdered.
Police said Madeleine Livaudais, a wife and mother of two, was killed at her Denver home in December 1978.
Barajas was killed while walking to work in August 1980.
In December 1980, Harris was found stabbed to death on a street corner about one block from Ervin’s residence at the time.
In January 1981, Parks was found stabbed to death several miles north of downtown Denver. She was six to seven months’ pregnant at the time.
“I’m angered because he didn’t face justice,” Journey told KCNC-TV. “But I know my mom and family wouldn’t want us angry. They’d want us to be happy that this is all brought to a close.”
Three of the victims were killed within the Denver city limits, and the fourth victim in Adams County. Initially, each of the killings was investigated separately, officials said on Friday. It wasn’t until 2013, thanks to advances in technology, that some of those cases were tied together by DNA. Finally, in 2018, all four cases were linked through DNA.
Using that DNA, DPD began utilizing genetic genealogy, leading them to potential relatives of Ervin in Texas in 2019. In the summer of 2021, DPD said they identified a close biological relative of the still-unidentified suspect. Armed with that information, they honed in on Ervin as a potential suspect and requested a search warrant to exhume his body to obtain DNA.
In late 2021, the request was granted, and Ervin’s body was exhumed in Texas, where he was buried. This month, Ervin was confirmed as a suspect in the four homicides based on the DNA analysis, DPD said Friday.
“While we recognize that identifying the suspect will not bring these ladies back, we hope it provides closure and healing for their loved ones and the Denver community,” Police Chief Paul Pazen said in a statement.