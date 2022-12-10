A respected legal mind who 12 years ago left the Western Slope to head Denver’s water utility plans to leave that job sometime next year.
Jim Lochhead announced Thursday that he will leave his job as manager and CEO of Denver Water once the utility’s board finds his replacement, something expected to happen over the first half of next year.
“I feel like it’s really the appropriate time for new leadership at Denver Water,” Lochhead said in an interview. “We’ve accomplished a lot, and have a lot that’s well underway and moving forward.”
Lochhead took the Denver job after long having had a private law practice in Glenwood Springs, where he handled water and other natural resources issues throughout the United States and internationally. He also had served a stint as executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, and served as a governor representative on interstate Colorado River operations.
Coming from Glenwood Springs, Lochhead brought a unique mindset to the Denver Water position, in a state with a long history of battles over Front Range diversions of Western Slope water.
“I think it was a good thing for Denver Water to have somebody with a West Slope perspective come to Denver Water, particularly when we were in the midst of negotiations with the West Slope over the Colorado River Cooperative Agreement,” Lochhead said.
That agreement was ultimately finalized in 2013. It involved Denver Water and numerous West Slope water entities, and sought to protect Colorado River watersheds while letting the utility develop future water supplies.
Lochhead thinks that agreement laid the foundation for a new relationship between Denver Water and the Western Slope in terms of protecting the environment and watersheds and working with West Slope communities. He thought it also helped establish common interests regarding the Colorado River as a whole as the crisis over the river and low water supplies in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has unfolded. He thinks that partnership is important due to the need for the state to remain united in protecting its water resources for Colorado.
“I really hope that going forward we’re able to continue in that partnership because it’s important for all of us as a state,” he said.
Peter Fleming, general counsel for western Colorado’s Colorado River District, said that when Lochhead joined Denver Water the negotiations over the Colorado River agreement were at risk of suffocating under their own weight because the agreement was so big and covered so many topics.
He said he thinks ensuring the agreement was reached was one of Lochhead’s top items when he joined Denver Water “and he was obviously successful at that.”
“He’s had an amazing career in Colorado, both as an advocate for private clients, for the state of Colorado, as director of DNR and of course for Denver Water. He’s always whip-smart, several steps ahead of pretty much everybody else in the room. I’m sure he’ll be extremely tough to replace at Denver Water.”
Fleming said he remembers Lochhead inviting him and Eric Kuhn, at the time the river district’s general manager, to a breakfast meeting, where Fleming speculated that Lochhead was going to say he was being hired for the vacancy at Denver Water or a similar job in southern Nevada. Fleming said he hoped it was the Denver job.
“That was good, but there have been times where I wish he had taken the southern Nevada job, and I think he would probably chuckle at that. I would hope so,” Fleming said.
Rifle resident Russ George on Thursday spoke with respect about Lochhead’s bright legal mind and long career, which dates back to when Lochhead and George, also an attorney, found themselves representing clients on opposite sides on legal matters during the region’s oil shale boom days.
George went on to become a speaker of the state House of Representatives, serve as a state DNR director and work on water matters in capacities that included serving on the Colorado Water Conservation Board.
He watched with admiration as Lochhead served under former Gov. Roy Romer to represent Colorado on multi-state water issues, and when Lochhead stood toe-to-toe with Lower Basin states as Colorado’s representative on the Upper Colorado River Commission.
George credits Lochhead’s immediate predecessor at Denver Water, Chips Barry, for leading the utility to become more of a collaborative partner with other entities in the state.
“And Jim picked right up on that and has continued and improved upon that, so that we don’t have to think about Denver Water as anything else than a willing partner to the rest of the interests of the state, I believe,” George said.
George said Lochhead always has put his clients’ interests first throughout his career, but “you knew who you were dealing with and you could work together and find common ground.”
He said he liked it when Lochhead would show up at a meeting because of his clear thinking and desire to find a way to solve problems for the state.
“I really liked turning to him because I knew he’d have it figured out to the best of our ability. And he would lead, he’d step up.”
Lochhead, who is 70, said he isn’t retiring.
“I still have a passion for water and natural resources but I don’t have anything in mind as to what’s next. I’ll just maybe take some time and see what opportunities come down the road,” he said.
He said he has family in the Denver area and plans to remain there.