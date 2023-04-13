Mesa County Sheriff Deputies Mike Dixon, Mario Dominguez and Caleb Harper were honored with merit awards from the Sheriff’s Office at a ceremony Wednesday for their efforts rescuing dogs from a camper that caught fire Nov. 29 in the Murdoch’s parking lot in Clifton.

“Smoke was coming from the top of the camper, and they could hear the sound of whining and crying dogs,” Division Chief Art Smith, who presented the three with the award, said.

