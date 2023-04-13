A large crowd gathered Wednesday afternoon at the Derek Geer training building to watch the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office hand out honors to deputies whose actions saved lives, including those of more than a dozen dogs who were rescued from a burning and locked camper in November.
Mesa County Sheriff's Deputy Pedro Contreras was given the Medal of Valor Award.
Scott Crabtree
Mesa County Sheriff's Division Chief Henry Stoffel and Sheriff Todd Rowell present the Medal of Valor to Deputy Pedro Contreras.
Scott Crabtree
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Mesa County Sheriff’s Division Chief Henry Stoffel, left, and Sheriff Todd Rowell, right, present the Medal of Valor to Deputy Pedro Contreras.
Contreras received the medal for fighting off a violent inmate who attacked him in the Mesa County Jail.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
A large crowd gathered Wednesday afternoon at the Derek Geer training building to watch the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office hand out honors to deputies whose actions saved lives, including those of more than a dozen dogs who were rescued from a burning and locked camper in November.
Mesa County Sheriff Deputies Mike Dixon, Mario Dominguez and Caleb Harper were honored with merit awards from the Sheriff’s Office at a ceremony Wednesday for their efforts rescuing dogs from a camper that caught fire Nov. 29 in the Murdoch’s parking lot in Clifton.
“Smoke was coming from the top of the camper, and they could hear the sound of whining and crying dogs,” Division Chief Art Smith, who presented the three with the award, said.
The camper was padlocked from the outside, and the three deputies forced their way in with a baseball bat, rescuing 15 dogs before firefighters arrived to put out the fire.
In the course of rescuing the dogs, Dominguez suffered a burn on his hand, as well as scratches and cuts, Smith said.
“They showed tremendous service and heroism,” Smith said.
A large crowd gathered Wednesday afternoon at the Derek Geer training building to watch the ceremony.
“It’s good to take a day to reflect on the amazing work our employees do and our community members do,” Sheriff Todd Rowell said following the ceremony.
Deputies Andrew Baca, Troy Rolbieki and Dakota Shea-Shelley received the medal of merit for their work responding to a violent situation on Christmas morning.
Deputy Pedro Contreras received the medal of valor for fighting off a violent inmate who attacked him in the Mesa County Jail.
Deputy Simona Nikolovska received the community service award for her work with a local nonprofit that helps people with fitness.
Deputy Jordan Hemmer, Sgt. Justin Montover, Sgt. Amanda Simon, Master Sgt. Scott Simon of the Colorado State Patrol and crime analyst Lori Grover were given excellence awards for work over the course of the year.
A patrol unit consisting of Sgt. Brian Eldredge and Deputies Lorenzo Archuleta-Robles, Jeff Cannizzaro, Jeremiah Carbahal, Troy Jones, Kyle Page, Moriah Wick and Brandon Worley was honored for good work during an incident.
Life-saving awards for helping people in medical crises were given to Deputies Dallen Short, Vincent Heid, William Correll, Sabrina Salliote, Troy Jones, Kyle Page and Kristopher Urbin, Officer Ed Pacheco of the Fruita Police Department and nurses Kiara Esparza, Amanda Fink, Maria Martinez, Kassi McDonald, Maddi Schlechten, Jenna Busheri and Candice Noble
Other awardees were Jenna Basham, Taylor Conrad, Mike Davidson, Evan Gay, Shaver Hansen, Tate Herland, Ali Johnson, Joe LaMoine, Ryan Reasoner, Luis Renteria, Chris Rowland, Juanita Trujillo and Mak Zamora, who received five years of service awards.
Awardees for 10 years of service were Tracy Baker, Beth Boydstun, Darin Huisjen and Thomas Stuckenschneider.
Andrew Barney, Everett Blanck, Tracy Fiedler, Derek Johnson, Mark Johnson, Alma Medrano, Erik Olson, Brian Prunty, Josh Quigly and Corbin Telinde received awards for 15 years of service.
For 20 years, Andy Martsolf, Denise Pemberton, Shawna Roundtree and Henry Stoffel received awards.
Jeanne Carroll, Linda Cordray, Robin Martin, Marco Montez and Todd Sorenson received awards for 25 years.
Paul Hicks and Craig Tyer received awards for 30 years and Bernice Stogsdill received an award for 40 years.
New sergeants Jonathan Chambers, Tate Herland, Joe Lemoine and Ross Young were honored for their promotions.
“We have a lot of good people who work for us,” Undersheriff Matt King said.