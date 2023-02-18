Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Amanda Simon is working to become one of only 120 law enforcement officers trained as drug recognition experts.
These drug recognition expert are trained in recognizing different types of impairment in people.
“Basically what it is, is specifically trained officers that help in recognizing impairment of drug categories outside of alcohol or in addition to alcohol,” Simon said.
Simon, who has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2015, has completed two of the three parts of an intensive training program.
Her desire to complete this training and to be part of this kind of enforcement goes back to when she was in high school.
“I’m very passionate about DUI enforcement and traffic safety enforcement,” Simon said. “I had some friends in high school who were directly affected by drunk drivers, or they were the drunk driver in a situation, and seeing the impact that it has on family members and the community as a whole, I think it’s very important, and it’s just a passion of mine that I have.”
The first part of the three-part training program is an in-class portion. Upon completion of the in-class portion, candidates move on to a 7-day expert training program.
Simon finished at the top of her class in the written final exam in the first phase, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The second part is a field certification program, which Simon completed in Mesa, Arizona.
Simon’s final knowledge exam, the last piece of the training, is scheduled for the end of this month.
The way it works, according to Simon, is during a traffic stop, if an officer or deputy suspects someone may be impaired by a substance other than alcohol, or in addition to alcohol, or impaired by something medically, they can call a drug recognition expert in to perform an evaluation to confirm what types of substances or medical situations that may be impairing the person.
“We can also determine non-impairment as well,” Simon said. “It’s just an additional evaluation that goes toward the weight of the case or can disprove something that we’re seeing.”
Over the years the Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in people using more than one drug at a time, Simon said, especially with marijuana use rising in popularity.
“Being able to detect those impaired drivers and do our due diligence as far as a case investigation, it’s really helpful,” Simon said.
