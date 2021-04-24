A Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy likely saved the life of a female victim when he shot a male suspect during an incident in March a review of the shooting funds.
District Attorney Daniel Rubinstein issued a notice to the the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team that he had completed his review of its investigation and did not find cause to charge the deputy, Jason Bailey. Bailey was acting in defense of the victim when he shot Jason Unangst on March 7, Rubinstein wrote in his report.
Unangst, 33, survived the shooting and has been charged with attempted murder in the first degree, as well as assault and arson in the case. Unangst was allegedly holding a knife to the throat of the victim when Bailey made the decision to shoot. Unangst had previously doused the woman with lighter fluid and set her on fire, causing second and third degree burns, according to the report.
The incident began on the morning of March 7 when a witness called 911 to report an erratic driver near Central High School.
When the officers made contact with the vehicle, it drove off and police lost the vehicle on 32 Road. A second 911 call described a male dragging a female from a similar car into an apartment in the area.
When deputies arrived they attempted to get Unangst to answer the door, which he did not. Eventually deputies broke through a sliding glass door at the back of the apartment. They found one juvenile in the apartment, and located Unangst and the victim in the bathroom.
Bailey told the investigative team that a less lethal tool would not have been appropriate in this instance. He said he decided to shoot because he believed the victim was in imminent danger. Unangst was shot in the head and arm.
Both Unangst and the victim were transported to the hospital. The victim was airlifted to the Anschutz Medical Center in Aurora due to the significance of her injuries.
The victim gave a statement to police while she recovered in the hospital. Unangst had allegedly been assaulting the victim as she drove, causing her to swerve. When they returned to the apartment he continued to assault her before spraying lighter fluid on her and set her on fire. He also allegedly sprayed deputies with lighter fluid, but did not ignite it.
All officer-involved shootings in Mesa County are investigated by the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, made up of representatives of the Grand Junction Police Department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Fruita Police Department, Palisade Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Department of Corrections, 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The investigation into this incident was led by the Grand Junction Police Department.
Deputy Bailey has returned to work.