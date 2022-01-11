Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley entered a plea of not guilty Monday on second-degree burglary and cybercrime charges that were filed against her in relation to her allegedly defying an order from the county to not go to the clerk’s office.
That plea, which wasn’t expected because it was a routine review hearing of her case, prompted Mesa County District Judge Matthew Barrett to set a four-day jury trial starting in late May.
He also set motions and pretrial hearings for February and March.
But before all of that happens, Knisley’s attorneys said they planned to file a motion for a change of venue. If granted, that means Knisley’s trial would be held elsewhere in the state.
The charges are separate but related to ongoing state and federal criminal investigations into Knisley, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and at least two others on alleged election security breaches and wire fraud.
“Normally, the case is that you wait and see if you can get a jury, but I think with the amount of pretrial publicity that this case has received by the Grand Junction Sentinel almost on a daily basis on the front page ... it needs to be something handled beforehand,” Knisley’s Denver-based attorney, Scott Reisch, told Barrett.
“There’s a very big difference in the pretrial publicity of Ms. Peters and the pretrial publicity of the facts of this case,” responded Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, who is personally prosecuting the case.
Reisch is expected to file his change-of-venue motion within the next few days or weeks.
He also asked for a subpoena return date, which Barrett set for Feb. 7, because he expected that whomever is issued a subpoena will attempt to quash it.
Still, Barrett set the trial for May 31 to June 3. A motions hearing was set for March 16, and a pretrial hearing for May 24.
Knisley, 66, has been on paid administrative leave since mid-August after she came into the clerk’s office a day after being told by Mesa County Administrator Pete Baier not to come in, pending the outcome of an internal human resources investigation, which alleged that she had created a “hostile” work environment in the office, according to her arrest affidavit.
At the time, Peters was in an undisclosed location somewhere out of state. When Baier spoke to Knisley when she returned to her office on Aug. 25, he noticed that she had been on a computer in Peters’ office, according to the affidavit.
She was again escorted off county property.
As a result of her returning that second time, Rubinstein filed the burglary and cybercrime charges a few days later.
The burglary charge is based on allegations that Knisley unlawfully entered a “building or structure with intent to commit a crime against another person or property,” according to her arrest affidavit.
That’s a class 4 felony punishable by up to six years in prison and a $500,000 fine.
The misdemeanor charge is for someone who knowingly accesses a computer or network without authorization.
It is punishable by up to 1 year in jail and a $1,000 fine.