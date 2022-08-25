090921-Belinda Knisley 2-CPT
Buy Now

Supporters of Belinda Knisley (center in white, greet her after her advisement hearing Sept. 9, 2021, at the Mesa County Judicial Center. She entered into a plea agreement and to testify against Tina Peters in future trials.

 Christopher Tomlinson

Belinda Knisley, the sidelined deputy under Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, is to enter into a plea agreement with prosecutors later today that will keep her out of prison in exchange for testifying against Peters and other co-conspirators in her case, according to documents filed with the court this morning.

Under the deal, which Knisley has signed, the deputy clerk is to fully cooperate with state and federal prosecutors in any pending or future cases against Peters, her now fired elections manager, Sandra Brown and anyone else who may be charged in relation to the case.