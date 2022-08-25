Supporters of Belinda Knisley (center in white, greet her after her advisement hearing Sept. 9, 2021, at the Mesa County Judicial Center. She entered into a plea agreement and to testify against Tina Peters in future trials.
Belinda Knisley, the sidelined deputy under Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, is to enter into a plea agreement with prosecutors later today that will keep her out of prison in exchange for testifying against Peters and other co-conspirators in her case, according to documents filed with the court this morning.
Under the deal, which Knisley has signed, the deputy clerk is to fully cooperate with state and federal prosecutors in any pending or future cases against Peters, her now fired elections manager, Sandra Brown and anyone else who may be charged in relation to the case.
"The defendant participated in a formal recorded proffer interview with state and federal prosecutors and law enforcement in these cases on June 8, 2022," the plea deal reads.
"In that interview, the defendants explained that beginning in April 2021 and into May 2021, she was aware of and participated in a scheme with Tina Peters and other identified people to deceive public servants from both the Colorado Secretary of State's Office and Mesa County," the plea deal adds. "This scheme, which was significantly directed by Tina Peters, ultimately permitted an unauthorized individual to gain access to secure areas inside the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office so that this person — fraudulently held out to be improperly titled as Gerald Wood, but who was later identified to actually be Conan Hayes — could participate in Mesa County's trusted build with Tina Peters and Sandra Brown."
Peters, Knisley and Brown were all charged in connection with making copies of election computers and revealing their contents to the public as part of a conspiracy theory to show the 2020 presidential election was somehow fraudulent.
In exchange for her future testimony in any possible grand jury investigation or court trial, Knisley is to plead guilty to three misdemeanor charges of trespass, official misconduct and violation of duty. For that, she is to be placed on probation for two years.
Currently, Knisley faces numerous charges in two separate cases. The first is for second-degree felony burglary and misdemeanor cybercrime, which together come with a maximum sentence of 7 years in jail and $501,000 in fines.
Knisley, who has long been placed on unpaid administrative leave, also faces three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, a class 4 felony; one count of conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, a class 5 felony; violation of duty, a misdemeanor; and failing to comply with the secretary of state, a misdemeanor.
If convicted on all those charges, and if they run consecutively, Knisley could see a maximum sentence of 21 years in prison and $2 million in fines.
Under the agreement, if Knisley reneges on the deal, all of those charges are to be re-instated.
Peters meanwhile, is facing charges of three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, class 4 felonies; two counts of conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, class 5 felonies; criminal impersonation, a class 6 felony, conspiracy to commit impersonation, a class 6 felony; identity theft, a class 4 felony; first-degree official misconduct, a class 2 misdemeanor; violation of duty, a misdemeanor; and failing to comply with the secretary of state, a misdemeanor.
If convicted on all charges, and if they run consecutively, Peters faces a maximum penalty of 28 years in jail and $2.7 million in fines.
Although Peters' bond bars from her from having any contact with her office, she continues to earn her $93,000-a-year salary.
Brown is facing two felony charges of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and attempting to influence a public servant, which together come with a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison and a $600,000 fine.