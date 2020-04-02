Extensive Marine Corps training for one Mesa County sheriff’s deputy may have been the difference between life and death for one woman over the weekend.
Mesa County 911 dispatch received a call just after midnight on Sunday from a woman in crisis who jumped into the Colorado River in an apparent suicide attempt.
According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, the river water could be heard splashing around her during the call.
Deputy Thomas Stuckenschneider was among the first officers to respond to the scene. Considering the time and the unclear location, finding the woman in the water was the first challenge.
After receiving GPS coordinates from dispatch, Stuckenschneider was able to see her from the river’s edge.
“You could only see a small amount of her face floating,” he said.
The initial call came in at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday and although the Clifton Fire Department worked to get a boat in the water, Stuckenschneider felt there was no time to waste.
“I didn’t want her to get in the current of the river,” he said.
With 10 years experience as a Marine Corps instructor trainer of water survival, “Deputy Stuck” took off his vest, put on a life jacket and, in uniform and without a wetsuit, jumped into to the river after the woman at around 1 a.m.
“It wasn’t warm,” he admitted. “There was an initial shock from the cold water but I was focused on the task at hand.”
Both he and the woman were uninjured, but both had to be transported to the hospital to be treated for exposure after the ordeal.
Stuckenschneider said his decision to go into the river was based on his training.
“I can’t sit there and watch somebody die. I’m not going to let that happen,” he said.
While he’s rescued recruits in a swimming pool during training in the past, this was his first time rescuing a civilian in such a way.
He said after reaching her the two of them sat on the edge of the river before being picked up by boat.
With 10 years in the Marines and nine years with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Stuckenschneider was in the right place at the right time, as not just anybody could’ve jumped in and made that rescue possible.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office asks that if you see somebody in crisis, or you yourself are in crisis, to call 911 or one of the free confidential crisis lines for immediate 24/7 support.