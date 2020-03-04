Comments submitted to the Bureau of Reclamation about the future of its Colorado River desalination project in the Paradox Valley are highlighting the challenge the agency faces in addressing that future.
The no-action alternative the agency has proposed — letting the existing injection well program reach the end of its useful life and then ending the project — is viewed by some as an untenable option. But the approaches the Bureau of Reclamation has proposed for replacing the well each have their critics, and the state of Colorado, while a backer of continued desalination efforts in the Paradox Valley, isn’t currently satisfied with any of those proposed alternatives.
“The State is concerned that, as proposed, none of the alternatives presented in the Paradox Valley Salinity Unit Draft Environmental Impact Statement adequately account for impacts to Colorado’s wildlife species and habitat, public land access and recreation, or conditions in the Dolores River,” said Chris Arend, spokesman for the Colorado Department of Natural Resources.
“We recognize that meeting the water quality demands of the Colorado River system is logistically and financially complex. However, we also need to understand how Colorado’s natural resources and priorities will be protected in the final plan before we can support any proposed solution.”
The Paradox Valley is home to an underground salt deposit that contributes to salinity problems in the Colorado River. River salinity affects agricultural production in the Colorado River Basin, groundwater recharge, water recycling, and water infrastructure, among other impacts.
The Bureau of Reclamation in the 1990s began using a Paradox Valley well to dispose salty groundwater more than 14,000 feet deep into an underground formation. The process removes about 100,000 tons of salt that otherwise would reach the Dolores and Colorado rivers but also has caused thousands of earthquakes. Most are too small to be felt, but some have been big enough to be felt far away. Increasing pressure in the injection formation has been resulting in increased seismicity, forcing the Bureau of Reclamation to reduce disposal rates.
A quake related to the project a year ago this week was felt in the Grand Valley and Moab, and the injection operation has been suspended since then as the Bureau of Reclamation has evaluated how to proceed, possibly by further cutting the injection rate.
Meanwhile, the agency is considering several approaches to replace the well. Two involve drilling a new injection well, either about a mile and a half away from the current one or about 20 miles away, in either case tapping a new underground formation. Another entails operating evaporation ponds, and the last would be to build a plant using a heat-based crystallization approach to remove salt from the water.
The Bureau of Reclamation received about 850 comments on its draft document, many of them form letters that environmental groups posted on their websites, and has begun sorting through comments as it begins work on a final environmental impact statement, said agency spokeswoman Justyn Liff.
The San Juan Citizens Alliance is particularly concerned about the proposed injection well that it says would require 1.3 miles of new road upstream of the current well, two bridges over the Dolores River and a new power line and buried pipeline. Its form letter says the result would result in boaters floating through an industrial zone and “devastate the recreational experience of this remote and wild river canyon.”
Scott Braden, director of the Colorado Wildlands Project in Grand Junction, wrote to the Bureau of Reclamation to argue against all of the proposed alternatives, except doing nothing, due to their environmental impacts. He particularly opposes the new injection well approach due to concerns about impacts such as to a Bureau of Land Management wilderness study area and desert bighorn sheep and the Gunnison sage-grouse, listed by the federal government as a threatened species.
The Colorado River Basin Salinity Control Forum — made up of representatives appointed by the governors of the seven basin states, including Colorado— is backing the evaporation ponds. The forum fears that a new injection well could result in more earthquake problems that concern Paradox Valley residents, and is concerned about the projected 50 percent higher cost of the heat crystallization approach over the evaporation-pond approach. The basin states share in the cost of the project with the federal government.
Don Barnett, the forum’s executive director, said the forum is sort of like the contracting entity with the Bureau of Reclamation for the desalination project, and “very much supports the continuance of salinity control in the Paradox Valley.”
Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, wrote to the Bureau of Reclamation that his department and the state Department of Public Health and Environment appreciate the Paradox Valley project’s importance in reducing salinity, and ending it is “not a viable option.”
But he pointed to seismic, cost, environmental and other concerns state agencies have with the various proposals. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is particularly concerned that the evaporation ponds could harm birds, big game and other wildlife, and is calling for measures to address its concerns.
Montrose County commissioners have endorsed the heat-crystallization approach due to factors including the seismic concerns surrounding a new injection well and the visual and wildlife impacts of 380 acres of evaporation ponds.