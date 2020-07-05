All of the circumstances at play would suggest a dour outlook for firework stands this Fourth of July.
This year's Independence Day fell on a Saturday, the perfect time for festivities in a non-pandemic world. However, 2020 had other plans, as the coronavirus spread around the globe and created mass cancellations and bans on big crowds.
On top of the county's adherence to limitations on public gatherings, Mesa County is also in the midst of Stage 1 Fire Restrictions that went into effect June 26. Fireworks are prohibited under Stage 1 regulations.
However, for Ryan Orr, who helps run two fireworks tents in Grand Junction (one at the Walmart on North Avenue and the other at the intersection of 29 Road and Patterson), this year has seen a surge in sales.
He believes fatigue from the coronavirus has played a significant role in that.
“I’ve had better business this year than I’ve ever had," Orr said. "They took everything away from everybody. They canceled everything and locked everyone inside for two months. You have to have some kind of outlet."
Orr has been involved with fireworks on the Western Slope for a long time, selling them in Grand Junction the past 8 years. He used to be a member of the Black Canyon Posse in Delta, which has provided fireworks for wheelchair sports events.
He didn't have access to specific numbers, but he said his sales have tripled this year compared to any previous year.
The biggest dilemma he faces, however, is hoping his customers abide by the fire ban. He knows his customers will enjoy the fireworks they bought, but he doesn't know when.
"I love my mountains. I love my countryside," Orr said. "The last thing I want to do is burn down my town or the places where I fish and hunt. I usually don’t sell fireworks during fire ban years, absolutely. But my hands are kind of tied this year and I didn’t know the fire ban was going into effect until the morning I opened.”
Once the county's fire ban is lifted, one thing is certain: Grand Valley residents will have more than enough fireworks to celebrate.