There were two saving graces for Democrats who gathered at Charlie Dwellington’s on Tuesday night to socialize and follow election results.
One of those saving graces was that an eventful political evening in the county, state and country was drowned out by the bar’s weekly Tuesday Night Jam, with many of the attendees dancing and swinging to blues music played by a live band.
The other saving grace was that statewide election results were being projected onto the bar’s southern wall and, every time the results scrolled past the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, hopes only intensified that Democrat Adam Frisch would defeat incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert, as Frisch continued to lead deep into the night.
Those who were cautiously optimistic that Frisch could win became more confident over the course of the evening while those who had prepared themselves for the letdown of another Boebert victory began to believe.
Otherwise, it was an evening of defeat acceptance for local Democrats.
David C. Stahlke, the Democratic candidate for the state senator seat for District 7, fell to Republican Janice Rich, with Rich receiving 49,348 votes to Stahlke’s 21,521. Most of the votes for both candidates were cast in Mesa County, where Rich received 69.5% of votes (47,042) and Stahlke received 30.5% (20,636).
Damon Davis, the Democratic candidate to be the state representative for District 55, likewise fell to a Republican in Rick Taggart. Taggart received 63.1% of Mesa County’s votes (23,713) and Davis received 36.9% (13,873).
“I congratulate Rick. It’s my first election and he’s an experienced guy and well-known,” Davis told The Daily Sentinel.
“I made some rookie mistakes, and you can’t do that against a guy like Rick. He’s a solid candidate for the Republicans and that makes him harder to run against, but I hope he’ll do a good job and trust he’ll do what’s best for Mesa County. I wish him the best of luck in his position.”
Tucked under his trademark cowboy hat, Davis elaborated on what his “rookie mistakes” were and what he would do differently if he were to run for public office again.
“Start earlier. Get out there on the internet earlier,” Davis said.
“Pay attention to advertising. Do a lot of stuff earlier. Have more connection with the voters. I’d like to do more events and outreach with voters. Those are some of the big things, and there’s a lot of little things, like how to order yard signs, where to order yard signs, where to order cards, where to order advertising. A lot of little details you don’t think about until you do it.”
ANOTHER GOP COMMISSIONERCharlie Pink was the Democrats’ nominee for the county commissioner role for District 2, but he fell to Republican Bobbie Daniel by nearly the same margin as Davis’ defeat to Taggart.
Daniel received 63.9% of votes (42,936) and Pink received 36.1% (24,224).
“I have the best wishes for Bobbie,” Pink said. “I think she’ll be a good county commissioner. I’ve gotten to know her over the last several months and I wish her the best.”
Pink was unsurprised by the result and took pride in receiving as high as 38% of the vote at one point in the evening’s vote counting.
“We ran a good race,” Pink said. “We were at 38% and I think the last (Democrat) that ran for this position got 31%, so we did better than that. I feel proud of what we did. I think what we did was noble.”
The last Democrat to serve on the Mesa County Commission was Doralyn Genova, who was elected in 1989 and served four terms.
According to a Daily Sentinel story on Genova when she died in August 2018, there was a short time when the commission was made up of all Democrats during one of Genova’s terms.
Jeffrey Waldon ran for county clerk and recorder against Republican Bobbie Gross and Libertarian Robert Ballard. Waldon received 28.6% of votes (19,330), losing to Gross, who received 65.6% of votes (44,287). Ballard received 5.8% of votes (3,883).
“In America, it’s one person, one vote. We settle our differences at the ballot box in free and fair elections,” Waldon said.
“Our race had surprisingly little public exposure and few opportunities for us to campaign or debate together. I believe all three of us conducted ourselves with dignity and grace, we had a campaign of ideas, and talked about our vision for this office.
“Most importantly, there was no mudslinging or personal attacks, everyone was courteous and professional — a model for political campaigns — and for that, I want to say, ‘Thank you,’ to them both.”
Waldon also extended “sincere congratulations” to Gross, wishing her the best of luck as Mesa County Clerk.
WHERE DO DEMS GO FROM HERE?Mesa County also leaned Republican in other major state races.
Republican Heidi Ganahl defeated incumbent Democrat Jared Polis in the gubernatorial vote in Mesa County, receiving 54.2% of votes (37,457) to Polis’ 42.5% (29,371).
Joe O’Dea also found success in Mesa County in the U.S. senator race, receiving 56.2% of the county’s votes (38,734) to incumbent Democrat Michael Bennet’s 40% (27,594).
Pam Anderson also cruised over an incumbent Democrat in the secretary of state race in Mesa County, pulling in 56.3% of votes (38,452) compared to Jena Griswold’s 40.3% vote haul (27,542).
Likewise, Republican John Kellner received 58.1% of Mesa County’s votes in the attorney general race, outpacing incumbent Democrat Phil Weiser, who received 39.3% of the county’s votes (26,596).
Polis, Bennet, Griswold and Weiser were ultimately victorious statewide, but the 2022 election results once again have Mesa County’s Democratic Party asking the question, “Where do we go from here?”
Davis said there are signs that Democrats are making gains in Mesa County, but there’s still work to be done before local elections become competitive.
“I think some of us did a little bit better than we have historically, but we’re still behind,” Davis said.
“I think one of the things we need is to debrief and learn from each election, create some protocols for people to run, some on-boarding for candidates so new candidates aren’t learning the same lessons over again. Why reinvent the wheel? I think we need to look at what state candidates were successful that we would maybe want to emulate and which ones we don’t ... It’s a constant learning process.”
Pink also said there were positives to take away from his campaign that future Democratic candidates in Mesa County can build upon.
“The demographic in Mesa County’s changing, and we need to build on that,” Pink said. “We need to get people energized and encourage more folks like me to get out and run. We might not have won the race, but we did succeed in what we’re trying to do, and that’s get our name out there and get an idea that we have a balanced system in Mesa County.”