Yes, Colorado, there will be an election in November, state officials say.
In response to President Donald Trump’s suggestion Thursday to delay the November elections, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Gov. Jared Polis said that isn’t going to happen.
“During the Civil War, world wars and the Great Depression, Americans have been able to exercise their fundamental right to vote,” Griswold said. “President Trump does not have the authority to move the election date and I will make sure Colorado’s election takes place on Nov. 3 as scheduled.”
In a tweet early Thursday, the president asked whether the election should be delayed until states can come up with a safer method for voting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” Trump tweeted. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly securely and safely vote??”
According to the Denver-based National Conference of State Legislatures and many other sources, the only difference between absentee ballots and mail-in voting is a voter has to request an absentee ballot and say why they cannot vote in person.
And as to Trump’s previous tweets that all-mail voting is bad for Republican candidates, Griswold said Colorado’s all-mail voting has long been supported by Republicans and Democrats alike. U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., was elected with all mail-in voting, along with many other Republicans, such as U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, R-3rd.
Polis, too, said the president’s suggestion defies logic.
“Our democracy will not become a casualty of this pandemic, and any suggestion to the contrary is undemocratic, outrageous and insulting to the constitutional principles of our representative republic,” Polis said. “Of course we will have our regularly scheduled election, and we look forward to having that as safe as possible and as fair as possible.”
Both Griswold and Polis said Colorado’s all mail-in voting system is safe and secure, and a model for the rest of the nation.
The two, who are both Democrats, have recommended Colorado’s model to other states, particularly because of concerns about in-person voting during the pandemic.
While all states have some sort of absentee voting, Colorado is one of only five that have all mail-in ballots, including Republican-dominated Utah. And while each registered voter in those states receives ballots in the mail, their state laws don’t preclude them from voting in person if they choose.
Because of the pandemic, other states are looking at the idea, but several prominent Republicans, including Trump, have repeatedly denounced it, saying mail voting is fraught with problems, and invites fraud and foreign tampering.
Not so, says Polis.
“I would recommend it to any other state without any reservations because it can reduce fraud, it can increase participation and, of course during a pandemic, it’s also a safer way to vote,” the governor said.
Griswold added that during the June primaries, more Republican voters mailed in ballots than Democrats in Colorado.