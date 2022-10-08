Police believe the man arrested in a shooting near D Road and 19 Road last Thursday may have been shooting at his niece’s ex-boyfriend.
Obed Gomez, 35, of Clifton, was arrested at the scene.
According to the arrest affidavit, police believe Gomez may have been shooting at his niece’s ex-boyfriend, who was charged with sexual assault of a 11-year-old girl.
The ex-boyfriend had been calling the woman and her family members trying to get in touch with her, police said, and a witness said he showed up to the family’s residence when the shooting occurred.
Gomez told police he had been in the shower at the time of the shooting, according to the affidavit, and that he did not own a firearm.
One bystander was shot in the head, and another bystander told police they believed Gomez had committed the shooting, according to the affidavit
Police found a handgun and a hat matching a hat worn by Gomez in a picture on his Facebook page at the scene, according to the affidavit.
Gomez is being charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a firearm, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. He is being held at the Mesa County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.
2nd arrest in shooting
A 20-year-old Grand Junction man was arrested earlier this week and charged with attempted murder and reckless endangerment for a shooting police said was committed in April.
According to the arrest affidavit, Joshua Morgan, 20, was feuding with another male over the other man’s ex-girlfriend, who Morgan was involved with, and a fight was being arranged.
The other man’s house was the site of the reported shooting, according to the affidavit, with 21 bullet marks identified on the exterior of the house, but no injuries.
In a video police believe was taken before the shooting, police said Morgan could be identified in a group of males holding a pistol and another person, Evan Stauter, could be seen holding an AR-15.
A person who was previously incarcerated with Stauter told police Stauter had admitted to the shooting, according to the affidavit.
Stauter was arrested in August by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
Morgan and Stauter are both being held at the Mesa County Jail on $500,000 cash bonds.