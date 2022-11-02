More information has emerged in the case of a former St. Mary's Medical Center intensive care unit nurse accused of sexually assaulting patients.
The Grand Junction Police Department published the arrest warrant of Christopher Lambros, 61, who has been fired by the hospital, Wednesday morning.
The arrest affidavit states the hospital was first made aware of the incident July 9, when another employee reported going into a room in the intensive care unit and seeing Lambros taking a "selfie" with a patient's genitals.
Officers contacted Lambros, according to the arrest affidavit, who told police he had been administering an injection for blood clots, which was why the patient was uncovered when he was seen by the other employee. He denied having taken any pictures.
According to the affidavit, Lambros let police look through his phone, and no pictures of the sort described by the other employee could be found. However, police suspected Lambros may have deleted the photos.
After securing a warrant to search the phone, a forensic analysis turned up images of Lambros with unconscious patients in a hospital setting, digitally penetrating patients and inappropriately engaging with patients' breasts, according to the affidavit.
In one of the videos, Lambros can be heard saying "don't ever get rid of these videos," and "you need to keep them forever . . . this is your Dexter collection," an apparent reference to "Dexter," a television drama about a serial killer that ran from 2006-2013 on Showtime.
There are at least three victims, the affidavit states.
The analysis found 168 images or videos were deleted off the phone between April 30 and July 9, according to the affidavit.
Lambros has been fired from St. Mary's, and was arrested by Grand Junction Police Oct. 25. He has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, and is being held at the Mesa County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.
Lambros is due in court Friday.
St. Mary's, who placed Lambros on administrative leave after the concern was reported and then fired him following the arrest, said in a statement Tuesday that hospital staff was fully cooperating with the police investigation and that they "are doing everything possible to ensure our patients continue to feel safe and respected while receiving care at St Mary’s Medical Center."