The city of Grand Junction and Richmark Companies celebrated the groundbreaking of The Junction, a 256-unit apartment complex located at the site of the old City Market at First Street and Rood Avenue on Wednesday.
Demolition of the old City Market building is already underway.
“Today we’re really celebrating a collaboration of the entire community,” Richmark Companies President Adam Frazier said. “This project took so many people working countless hours to make this a reality.”
Frazier previously estimated construction could take about 26 months, depending on the supply chain. Rickmark’s contract with the city states the company has 29 months after the start of construction to finish the project. Shaw Construction is the contractor on the project.
The complex is expected to be broken up into studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, with the majority being studios, according to Richmark.
Last December rents were estimated at $1,100 per month for studios, $1,300 per month for one-bedrooms and $1,600 per month for two-bedrooms.
“This is one of the absolutely ‘heck yes’s’ for groundbreakings because this is one of the projects that I am the most proud of our City Council supporting and getting to the point where we are here,” Mayor Anna Stout said.
The city of Grand Junction gave Richmark a $2.4 million package that included a fee waiver — which is paid through the city’s general fund — and the purchase of the Rood Avenue right of way, and the Downtown Development Authority is giving Richmark $3.5 million over 10 years, which Richmark had asked for to close the “economic feasibility gap,” which represents how much money Richmark would lose if it sold the $72 million project on the day it opens if it is full.
“This is truly one of our shining moments that I think we’re going to look back on in 20 years and remember this project, this day as marking one of the most major projects to come into our city in decades,” Stout said.
The City Market grocery store closed down in 2019. Richmark first became aware of the property in February 2020, Frazier said.
Doing something about the property was a hot topic issue, Stout said.
“We got bombarded with emails and voice calls and voicemails and text messages about ‘what is the city going to do about this?” Stout said.
In December 2021, Frazier presented at a City Council meeting asking for the deal, saying 10% of the complex’s units would be reserved for affordable housing.
The affordable housing component was later scrapped because they couldn’t make it work financially.
After that, Stout and others on City Council pivoted to touting the project as an economic development project rather than an affordable housing project.
City Council then directed staff to create development incentives for developing Grand Junction’s city center. The tiered system matched the deal the city ended up striking with Richmark. That system was approved by the council 4-3, with Stout breaking the tie.
City Council voted 5-2 in September to approve the deal, with Chuck McDaniel and Dennis Simpson voting against.
Stout said during the negotiations she drove to Greeley, where Richmark is based and has done a number of projects, and met with the city manager and mayor there.
“I laughed afterward and I wondered if somehow Richmark had paid them off, because everything the city manager and the mayor had to say was praise,” she said.
Frazier said the DDA has been working hard on getting housing into the downtown.
“Our goal at the DDA is to revitalize blighted areas in the district, and I think you’d be hard pressed to find a better example than that,” DDA Chairman Cole Hanson said.
Frazier said he appreciates members of City Council trusting Richmark in the deal.
Stout said this is the hardest she has had to work on any project since she’s been on council.
“There is a lot of sausage-making that happens that you don’t often see, and this was definitely a delicious sausage because of all the effort that went into it,” Stout said.
“You did the right thing, and I know it wasn’t easy, but you did it,” ANB Bank Regional President Vance Wagner said of City Council.
Stout said the project will instill pride in the community and the downtown.
“It really does show that our downtown is our city’s gem, and we’re so proud to be here today,” Stout said.
“I’m a downtown creature. I love our downtown, and I love the fact that we have people live right into the middle of it, this many people, and then become contributors to the economic vibrancy and activate our downtown,” Stout said. “I get frustrated when I have visitors here on the weekends and there are few places to go on a Sunday. I get frustrated when there are few places to go on a Monday or a Tuesday evening, or late at night.”