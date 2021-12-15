The developer proposing a large apartment complex at the site of the old City Market building in downtown Grand Junction presented its project to Grand Junction City Council Monday, saying it’s likely the city will be called upon to help fund the project.
Richmark Real Estate, of Greeley, is proposing a 256-unit apartment complex, with a mix of unit sizes and prices spread between two buildings.
Grand Junction Community Development Director Tamara Allen said city staffers are excited about the project, and that Richmark anticipates asking for public funds.
Richmark Vice President of Real Estate Development Adam Frazier said Richmark is working on the design of the complex and taking feedback from city staff.
Frazier said the design would likely focus the buildings on the current site of the City Market building in order to preserve the parking lot south of the building.
Frazier estimated the construction project would cost about $60 million, with a feasibility gap of $7.5 million. Frazier said Richmark is going after a $3.5 million Department of Local Affairs Grant, and is looking to the city to fill the rest of the gap.
Frazier said an impact study has showed the construction activity could generate 369 jobs and $56 million in economic output, and after construction is completed there could be an ongoing economic benefit of 116 permanent jobs and just under $15 million in annual spending.
Frazier also estimated the city could see sales tax revenue of $206,000 per year from the project.
The reason the city might be interested in helping fund the project is it would increase the amount of available housing stock and reduce blight, Frazier said.
“This is blight. This doesn’t provide the energy and confidence I know this city wants,” Frazier said.
“Grand Junction, like most of Colorado, is facing a housing crisis,” Richmark’s Tyler Richardson said.
Estimated rents for the complex have market rate studio apartments at $1,100 per month, one-bedrooms at $1,300 per month and two-bedrooms at $1,600 per month.
According to Frazier, 10% of the units in the complex would be reserved for renters making 80% of the area median income, with priority for first responders and teachers.
Those units would cost an estimated $1,030 per month for a studio, $1,103 per month for a one bedroom and $1,324 per month for a two-bedroom.
Grand Junction has a shortage of higher-income housing, Frazier said, which creates a mismatch where people with higher incomes occupy lower income units.
Building higher income housing would allow people with higher incomes to move from their lower income housing, which would allow lower income people to move into the housing that had been vacated, Frazier said, referencing a study by the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research.
Council member Randall Reitz asked how reputable the outlet that published the study is, and Frazier said he didn’t know.
Reitz said he was hesitant about involving the city in the project in the way Richmark was asking because of the costs involved.
Council member Phillip Pe’a said he was in favor of the project to get rid of the blight. City manager Greg Caton said there is an executive session planned for today to discuss options for financially supporting the project.