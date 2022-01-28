A development proposal that sparked outcry among nearby residents in Fruita has been withdrawn, and the future of the site is unknown.
The Dwell development, a proposed 37-lot subdivision on just over five acres at 1136 17 1/2 Road in Fruita, was set to feature detached and attached housing units, as well as a park, before the developer pulled the plug Jan. 18.
Fruita City Council had been scheduled to vote on an ordinance approving the plan and rezoning the property from community residential to planned unit development Jan. 18 before the developer withdrew the application, but City Council did not vote on the ordinance because the application had been withdrawn.
City staff had recommended conditional approval before the application was withdrawn.
At a council meeting in May in which the proposal was discussed, residents of the area complained about the denser housing leading to increases in crime and other issues.
Neighbors also circulated a petition opposing the project. Some residents noted that the project would increase housing stock in an area that’s in a housing crunch.
The reason for withdrawing the application, as well as future plans for the site, are unknown. The developer, Michael Maves, did not return a message left earlier this week.