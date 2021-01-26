A proposed development on the former Brady Trucking property north of Las Colonias will need voter approval in April to modify certain conditions put on development of the site, including altering a trail easement for the Riverfront Trail.
The proposal, called The Eddy, is from Four Points Funding and would include 96 multi-family residential units and an upscale campsite. Currently the site development requires a landscape buffer between the property and Las Colonias Park and establishes a 50-foot trail easement for a future section of the Riverfront Trail.
“This has been a matter of relatively large attention in the community… given that the largest existing gap in the Riverfront Trail to-date within city limits is between 27½ Road and 29 Road,” said Lance Gloss, senior planner. “Therefore development of this trail in staff’s perspective is crucial to the development of the Riverfront Trail.”
Four Points Funding Partner Stephanie Copeland said they are committed to maintaining the trail easement, but would like the opportunity, through their site plan, to alter the alignment, which she said could improve that section of trail.
“We want to provide better connectivity to the west so that it can come up and meet the existing trail and that easement doesn’t exist today,” Copeland said. “So we are committed to the Riverfront Trail and in fact we’re trying to look at other properties we can potentially acquire for conservation of the broader trail system across the region.”
City Attorney John Shaver said when the voters affirmed a 2008 ordinance that put the conditions on the property, the use of the property was industrial. It is now zoned for commercial and the proposed development is a much different use than what had previously been done on the property.
“The trail is the most significant piece of this, but it really was a community, whether it was the residents on Orchard Mesa or other members of the community, that were interested in making sure that the property development was compatible with the park,” Shaver said.
Council Member Rick Taggart said he was concerned that the ballot language would be confusing to voters and that it should be clear that the Riverfront Trail will still have a path through the property.
“Our citizens are going to ask the question, if we’re going to modify the easement where are we modifying it to?” Taggart said. “I think in almost all cases our citizens like to have the trail as a green zone buffer between development and the river for a lot of different reasons.”
The success of the ballot measure could depend on having clear language, Taggart said. Copeland agreed and suggested two changes to the ballot language that would make it more clear that they would maintain a trail easement.
“We think the ballot question needs to be very clear about what this is doing and about where this trail is going,” Copeland said.
The Council agreed and, after discussion with Shaver on the exact wording, voted to put the question on the April ballot.
“Those people don’t want to turn this project into a bad one,” Mayor Duke Wortmann said. “They want to turn it into a winner and they want the connectivity to still go on and One Riverfront certainly wants to hear that.”