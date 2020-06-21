The Grand Junction City Council narrowly approved a 74-home development near Riggs Hill in a 4-3 vote.
About a dozen residents spoke at the public hearing in opposition to the project, which is off Magnus Court in the Redlands, citing safety concerns from the roads leading into the development, as well as concerns over drainage.
Both Mayor Duke Wortmann and council member Rick Taggart agreed with the concerns about the road infrastructure.
However, those roads belong to the county, meaning the city did not have control of future upgrades to those roads.
Both Wortmann and Taggart voted against the development, along with Council Member Phillip Pe’a.
“As great as the development project is today, I am still very concerned that the infrastructure around this development is really compromised,” Taggart said. “It’s because it was intended to be a rural infrastructure.”
Many of the speakers lived in the surrounding neighborhoods and described the roads as narrow, sometimes so narrow it is difficult for two cars to pass, winding with blind corners and already seeing faster speeds than are safe in some sections.
Several noted that Redlands Middle School and Broadway Elementary School are nearby, and children who live in the area also walk the narrow roads.
Planner Scott Peterson said a traffic study showed the roads in the area would see around 700 additional vehicle trips a day. Two new turning lanes will be installed, using a combination of funding from the city, county and developer.
“The city was clear that the neighborhood roads remain county roads and there was no funding for road projects outside of the city,” said Ted Ciavonne, who was representing the developer. “So with exception of the offsite turn lanes, which will be constructed with Magnus TCP fees, the city was financially handcuffed.”
The first turn lane required is on Broadway turning left onto Reed Mesa Drive. It will cost $425,000 with $75,000 paid by Mesa County and another $75,000 from the developer.
Scott Mai, with Mesa County Public Works, said when there is a housing development in the county, it typically asks the developer to cover much of the needed road upgrades.
However, he noted most developments in the unincorporated areas are smaller and not as complex at the Magnus Court Development.
“We’re a much larger land mass that we have to deal with,” Mai said. “When a subdivision like this goes in, if it was something that was done in the county, we would ask the developer to foot quite a bit of the bill in regards to these needed street improvements and so forth.”
Wortmann strongly criticized Mesa County for its work on its roads.
He said he was saddened that residents had to deal with those roads and that the county should pursue tax policy that would allow them more freedom to address road issues.
“I see streets that have been done by the city and have done a great job,” Wortmann said. “It crushes me, it crushes my spirit when I drive on a street like Mowry, when I drive on a street like Magnus Court.”
With the council’s vote it approved annexing two parcels for the development into city limits and changing the zoning to planned development. The developer will not need to come back to the council for further approvals.
Most of the homes in the development will be clustered in the southwestern portion of the lots.
About 65% of the area will be conserved, and Ciavonne said several social trails on the property will be kept. He said they will be donating the land to another organization, potentially the Museums of Western Colorado, which owns the neighboring Riggs Hill property where significant paleontological resources have been found.