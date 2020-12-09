A proposed development would add nearly a hundred residential units and an “urban campsite” to the former Brady Trucking property, which borders the east end of Las Colonias Park.
Four Points Funding is proposing the project, called The Eddy, which will include 96 multi-family residential units and an upscale campsite. The project is envisioned to provide access to the Colorado River, which borders the property on the south, Four Points Funding Partner Stephanie Copeland said in a letter to the City Council. The site is made up of three parcels, which are located between C½ Road and the Colorado River. Four Points requested they be added to the Downtown Development Authority’s boundary.
“Being part of the riverfront development area, we are excited to play a small role in the expansion and growth of Grand Junction and are therefore excited to be part of the DDA,” Copeland said in the letter to the Council.
Council Member Anna Stout said the DDA Board also approved the boundary extension and were enthusiastic about the project. Council Member Rick Taggart said it was good to see development on that property.
“I just think it is terrific,” Taggart said. “These properties have sat vacant for a very long time. I think it is great that they are being developed and that they are coming into the DDA.”
Taggart asked whether the developer would welcome a trail through the property. The Colorado Riverfront Trail abuts the west end of the property. DDA Executive Director Brandon Stam said that has not been fully addressed, but that they were discussing it
“That was actually one of the potential things they might be asking the DDA for some financial assistance in the future to create an access point along there and the cost associated with that,” Stam said.
The City Council voted unanimously to extend the DDA boundary to include the Brady Trucking property at its meeting last week.