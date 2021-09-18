Dual Immersion Academy Principal Monica Heptner received the Rich Lopez Award from the Western Colorado Latino Chamber of Commerce Friday at the chamber's Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff.
"I'm really honored. When you get recognized by the community for the service you provide, it's very special," Heptner, who has worked as a dual language educator in Grand Junction since 2004, said.
The Rich Lopez Award, named for the man who founded the Western Colorado Latino Chamber in 2013, is given to someone who has had a positive impact on the Hispanic and Latino community, according to WCLCC Board President Jorge Pantoja.
"In the Latino community she's well known for her position at DIA and she is the go to person for those kids' families with any issues," Pantoja said.
Nominations are made by WCLCC members, Pantoja said, and DIA has always had a great partnership with the chamber.
"They have always been super helpful to just promote what the Latino chamber has to offer," Pantoja said.
DIA is a public elementary school in the Mesa County Valley School District 51 that educates students with the goal of making them bilingual, biliterate and socially competent in two cultures by the end of 5th grade, Heptner said.
Half of the students who attend DIA have Spanish as their first language and half have English, and students spend half of each day being taught in each language, she said.
The idea is to use the students' first languages and teach them another language instead of teaching them a new language and having the first language fade away, Heptner said.
Heptner came to DIA after a stint in the Peace Corps in Guatemala and Costa Rica, and followed by a period as a bilingual educator in Costa Rica. She became DIA's principal in 2011.
"It's amazing what DIA does, not only for Grand Junction but for the valley, and from my point of view it's not as recognized as it should be," Pantoja said.
Although Heptner is not Hispanic or Latina, she is so supportive of the community that it's like she's family, Pantoja said.
The D51 School Board is scheduled to recognize Heptner with a proclamation at their meeting on Tuesday.