When Diane Schwenke made the move from being the CEO of the Beatrice, Nebraska, Chamber of Commerce to the president and CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce in 1989, one of the people who interviewed her for the position was Joseph Prinster.
On Tuesday at the Western Colorado Economic Summit at the Grand Junction Convention Center, Schwenke was honored with an award named in Prinster’s memory.
Each year, the Grand Junction Economic Partnership — which Prinster helped establish — presents the Joseph C. Prinster Leadership Award to an individual who has had a profound impact on the regional economy. Schwenke was presented with this year’s award a little more than one month after announcing that she would retire after 23 years with the Grand Junction Chamber.
“I’m speechless, which doesn’t happen to me very often, as those of you who have gone on this journey with me over the past 30-plus years know,” Schwenke said to the packed audience. “This is an incredible honor.”
She was especially moved because the award is named after a man who helped bring her to what she called the “community I came to love.”
Prinster was 89 years old when he died on Christmas Eve in 2014, but his legacy lives on in the Grand Valley in many ways — including this award.
“To receive this award that’s named for an individual that I considered a great leader and a great mentor just means so much to me,” Schwenke said.
Last year, Schwenke was selected the Chamber CEO of the Year by the Association of Colorado Chambers of Commerce.
The other award presented was the Spirit of Economic Development Award, which went to Community Hospital.
In September 2021, Community Hospital broke ground on the $53 million James Pulsipher Regional Cancer Center and medical office building, a 130,000-square-foot building that will house the hospital’s Grand Valley Oncology program. A couple of months later, the hospital donated $1 million to Colorado Mesa University to go toward building the St. Mary’s Medical Education Center for students in the physician assistant, physical therapy and occupational therapy programs.
Community Hospital is also partnering with the town of Palisade to open an urgent care center, providing a new avenue of health care for eastern Mesa County.
“We’ve had so many great employees and physicians join us. We built the new hospital in 2016 and took a big chance, and it’s paid off in spades,” said Community Hospital President and CEO Chris Thomas after the ceremony. “We’ve tripled in size since we moved into that new facility. We’re now over 1,200 employees and we really pride ourselves on giving back to the community.
”We’re a local hospital, we’re going to stay local and we’re going to do everything we can to be local so that we can support this community.”
Thomas has been the CEO of the hospital for 14 years and said that staff retention throughout the COVID-19 pandemic stands out as a particularly prideful achievement.
“We didn’t lay anybody off, we didn’t furlough anybody; we kept everybody on board, we kept everybody paid, and it’s just paid off tremendously,” Thomas said.
“I think we’re seeing more and more people in the community choose Community Hospital.”