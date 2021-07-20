Dick’s Sporting Goods is preparing to open at the Mesa Mall.
The sporting goods store is now hiring to fill more than 50 jobs for its new location, and construction is being completed at the mall.
According to a Dick’s Sporting Goods press release, the company is looking to fill about five full- time, 40 part-time and 15 temporary positions.
The store is expected to open in August, according to the release, and will sell sports and fitness equipment, apparel for team sports, athletic and outdoor apparel and footwear.
Dick’s Sporting Goods officially announced its new location at the mall, which will fill the former Herberger’s department store’s location, in late January.
The former Herberger’s space is being reduced from 72,000 square feet to about 55,550.
The opening will give Grand Junction two large non-outdoor sporting goods stores after Big 5 Sporting Goods opened in 2019. This follows a period of almost three years without a large sporting goods store since Sports Authority closed in the mall in 2016.
Those interested in applying to work at Dick’s Sporting Goods can visit dickssportinggoods.jobs.
It’s been a busy several months for the mall with a number of major announcements making headlines.
Many area residents have been eagerly anticipating the opening of Dillard’s, a department store chain with approximately 282 stores in 29 states.
The store’s construction at the old Sears’ store location continues and is expected to be about 100,000 square feet.
Dillard’s coming to Grand Junction was announced in February 2019, but construction was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After construction started again, the company announced that its opening date will be Oct. 8.
The new HomeGoods store at the mall welcomed customers on March 11. HomeGoods moved into the space where the Sports Authority had been.
Earlier in March, a new baseball-themed restaurant, The Dugout Arcade & Cafe, opened in the old Chuck E. Cheese location, which closed in June 2020.
The mall also retained one of its anchor stores after J.C. Penny filed for bankruptcy but kept the Grand Junction store open.
The company announced in the spring of 2020 that more than 150 Penny’s locations would be shut down, with Montrose’s location being one of them.