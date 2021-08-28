At 9 a.m. on Friday, Mesa Mall welcomed Dick’s Sporting Goods into its cadre of retailers.
The sporting goods chain officially opened its doors to the Western Slope, welcoming shoppers to approximately 55,000 square feet of bliss for athletes, exercisers and lovers of the outdoors.
Reese Kegans, the director of club sports at Colorado Mesa University, and Nathan Poirier, a Realtor with Bray Real Estate, were two of the first customers to check out the store’s offerings.
“It’s nice because they have brand-new stuff on the shelves,” Kegans said. “You have a lot to pick from and it’s not out of stock.”
“It’s nice to have certain things that other stores don’t,” Poirier added. “Things that you (used to) have to order on Amazon, now you can just come up and grab these things.”
For Linda Schmidt, originally from Denver, the arrival of Dick’s Sporting Goods will make nature even more accessible in a region in which residents are already obsessed with the outdoors.
“A lot of people here in the Grand Junction area are outdoors people. This is a very outdoorsy place. Our weather is conducive to that, so we are outdoors all the time,” Schmidt said. “Having a store like this really helps because we can get good deals on camping stuff and hiking stuff. We’ve needed a store like this. There is no (retail chain) to really get this stuff except Walmart. People are down the river all the time and they need boats and they need little canoes and things like this. You can come here and get that kind of stuff.”
The store’s first customers Friday were greeted by welcoming employees, balloon decorations sporting the company’s \ green and white color scheme, boxes of free treats courtesy of Daylight Donuts, and a raffle in which one lucky customer this weekend will be gifted Yeti tailgating gear and a $150 gift card for the store.
For the chain, the Grand Valley was a natural market to tap into, and the late-summer timing was opportunistic.
“From the area’s active youth sports clubs and athletes to the outdoor enthusiasts, and for those returning to fall sports, this was the perfect location to open a new store,” said Dick’s Sporting Goods Regional Community Marketing Manager Kelly Cowin. “We’re looking forward to serving the Grand Valley community in many ways with our unique offerings, dedicated staff and in-store services. The store brought approximately 50 positions to the area. Additionally, we hope to provide new resources to the Grand Valley community and encourage the local young athletes to pursue their dreams.”
Dick’s fills a retail hole left at the Mesa Mall when Sports Authority closed after the company filed for bankruptcy in 2016. After Sports Authority shut its doors, the Grand Valley was bereft of a sports retail option until the opening of Big 5 in 2019.
Dick’s is the largest sporting goods retail company in the United States, with approximately 854 stores, as of 2020.The public company is based in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, outside Pittsburgh, and has approximately 50,100 employees, as of March 2020.
The company’s subsidiaries include Field & Stream and Golf Galaxy.
The Dick’s opening is the first in a pair of major grand openings at Mesa Mall. Nearby, crews are putting the finishing touches on a 105,000-square-foot Dillard’s location set to open on Oct. 6.