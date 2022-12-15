Musicians play on the Fred Shellman Memorial Stage for the 46th annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival in 2019, which draws thousands of visitors every year. The festival is limited to 10,000 ticket holders a day and is selling out faster and earlier every year.
A recent study by vacation rental marketplace FloridaRentals.com analyzed Google searches for each state on vacation packages, rentals, and spots to see which states were most popular for a vacation.
The study revealed that most people enjoy fun in the sun and warm weather spots, and the top three destinations reflect that.
Florida, with all its attractions, beaches and sunny weather — after all, it is the Sunshine State — ranks No. 1 in the study with a whopping 155,110 average monthly nation searches.
The paradise of Hawaii comes in at No. 2 with 125,590 searches.
After the top two, the average number of searches drops dramatically. California comes in at No. 3 with 30,680 average monthly searches.
That’s when the list takes a cold or chilly weather turn. At No. 4 is Colorado, just behind California with 29,840 searches. The fifth most searched state is way up to the northeast part of the United States with 28,260 searches — it’s Maine.
Michigan (24,200), Alaska (21,460), Oregon (20,530), Texas (20,150) and Tennessee (16,250) round out the top 10.
Florida not only draws searches from all over the U.S. but it also draws more than 10 million overseas tourists annually, according to the study.
Of course tourism dollars are a huge boost to local economies and that is evident from a 2019 study from the Hawaii Tourism Authority that found tourist spending in the state brought in more than $17 billion a year, supporting more than 216,000 jobs.
California visitation has increased over the past few years, up 22% in 2022 and is predicted to increase by 8% in 2023.
The study did not include a breakdown of different seasons but Colorado’s ski resorts are always a popular vacation destination, but the state does draw people year-round.
Colorado is also hugely benefited by all those tourists coming to the Centennial State. A study from the Colorado Tourism Office found that tourism saves every Colorado household $670 annually in taxes based on the $1.5 billion in state and local taxes paid annually by visitors.
Maine seems like an interesting destination on the list but the Pine Tree State gets plenty of visitors from nearby Canada with 5.4 million Canadians coming for a visit.