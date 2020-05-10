With everything going on, we can’t responsibly hold The Daily Sentinel High School Sports Awards as an in-person event. But we still want to honor the area’s best athletes and especially those who lost a spring season.
Luckily, we can still hold a celebration digitally. At 6 p.m. on Monday, we’ll be live-streaming The Daily Sentinel High School Sports Awards on the gjsentinel.com home page and our Facebook page.
The stream will open about 30 minutes before the scheduled start time.
In addition to honoring the top athletes from Central, Fruita Monument, Grand Junction and Palisade high schools, the presentation will include video messages from Daily Sentinel publisher Jay Seaton and District 51 athletic director Paul Cain.
“Especially with everything going on, activities are a vital part of the educational process,” Cain said. “They’re valuable inside and outside the classroom and later in life. It teaches you leadership, being a member of a team, making yourself better to help a group. It teaches you how to persevere through hard times.”
The awards show will include nominees from each school from every sport and a winner from each sport in the fall and winter seasons. For spring sports, each school will have two nominees recognized from each sport.
Three nominees each will also be recognized for the top male and female athlete of the year award.