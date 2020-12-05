A large vacant home on a prominent corner near downtown Grand Junction will be removed after a vote from City Council to purchase the building, demolish it and transfer ownership to Catholic Outreach.
The building is on the corner of Fourth Street and Ute Avenue and neighbors Whitman Park and the Elks Club. City Attorney John Shaver explained that the city will purchase the home for the negotiated price of $262,000 and spend around $25,000 to demolish it.
“You may know it as the large vacant house at the southwest corner of Fourth and Ute,” Shaver said. “It has been vacant for quite some time and, as I represented in the staff report, I believe it is fair to say that it is a dilapidated property.”
Council Member Chuck McDaniel asked whether the city would be responsible for any asbestos remediation that would be needed. Shaver explained that the property has already had remediation and, while a small amount of asbestos may remain, it should not be a significant expense.
“The property has already had significant asbestos remediation,” Shaver said. “That’s part of the reason it looks like it does. Some of the siding and some of the other places where asbestos had been located has been remediated.”
Catholic Outreach serves the Grand Junction homeless population and have expressed interest in the site, Shaver said. The property will be donated to the nonprofit.
“We intend, based upon the Council’s prior discussion of this, to transfer the property directly to Catholic Outreach of the Grand Valley,” Shaver said. “Sister Karen and the Catholic Outreach organization have expressed an interest in possible redevelopment of that property.”
What that possible redevelopment might be is still unknown. Representatives at Catholic Outreach declined to comment on their plans for the project at this time.
The Council voted unanimously in favor of the purchase. Council Member Rick Taggart said he was pleased that the Council could tackle two problems with one resolution.
“It’s wonderful to be able to address two issues at the same time,” Taggart said. “One to correct the blight issue that has plagued our community on that corner for a long period of time and secondly to be able to donate this to Catholic Outreach for the purposes of helping our homeless population. The two together make for a great resolution and I’m very pleased.”