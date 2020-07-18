The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have delayed the construction and opening of an anticipated retailer at the Mesa Mall.
Dillard’s much-anticipated opening in the third quarter this year was canceled earlier this week and pushed back to a date to be determined.
“There is a delay but there is no indication that construction won’t continue,” said Diane Schwenke, president and CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce. “Having a store like Dillard’s is going to bring in a lot more revenue.”
Construction on the Dillard’s was pushed back because of the pandemic, spokesperson Julie Johnson Guymon wrote in an email to The Daily Sentinel. There is no set completion date nor an opening date. Johnson Guymon did not mention if the building would open within the calendar year.
Dillard’s announced the project to build the 105,000-square-foot store in Grand Junction in a Feb. 25 report to shareholders.
In a small survey at the Mesa Mall on Thursday, customers seemed to be indifferent toward the construction delay.
In February, Dillard’s leapt at the opportunity to take over a 77,000-square-foot plot of land left vacant by a closed Sears store, which had predated the mall itself. The company also announced development of a Dillard’s in Orem, Utah, at that time. An official with the city of Orem said that a building permit has not been issued as of press time.
Dillard’s isn’t the only major store to face setbacks because of the pandemic. In June, Chuck E. Cheese filed for bankruptcy and the Mesa Mall’s location closed as a result. Meanwhile, the J.C. Penney in Montrose closed in June as a part of a larger string of closures.
Large department stores such as Dillard’s, J.C. Penney and Cabela’s attract customers not only from around the Grand Valley, but eastern Utah as well, said Schwenke.
After its bankruptcy filling and its initial store closing announcement, J.C. Penney announced that more stores are closing. So far the Mesa Mall location is not one of the 152 announced closures.
“But with COVID, anything is possible,” Schwenke said.
More J.C. Penney locations are expected to be closed. Earlier this week, the retailer announced layoff projections of around 1,000 employees.