Mesa County Valley School District 51 Foundation is teaming up with Dillard’s to help raise funds for the foundation.
The D51 Foundation will receive a portion of in-store sales from Dillard’s on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.. Any purchase at the store will count but shoppers must check out at the designated register in the kids’ department for the proceeds to be donated to the D51 Foundation.
There will also be a D51 Foundation table in the store on Saturday.
Opioid settlement benefits Colo.
Mesa County is set to receive nearly $1 million in the first round in opioid settlement funds, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday.
The Colorado Opioid Abatement Council voted to clear the way for several regions and local governments in the state to receive more than $18 million in settlement money to help combat the opioid epidemic.
The council approved requests for funds based on an agreement that 312 local government have agreed to when signing up for the settlement money.
This is the first round of making requests for that money, which local governments can ask for annually for the next 18 years. Twelve of the state’s 19 regions made requests for that money.
In addition to the $955,000 to go to Mesa County, Garfield County is to share $500,000 with Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Lake counties as part of Region 5. Delta and Montrose counties are also to receive a share of $512,900 with Gunnison, Ouray, San Miguel and Hinsdale counties as part of Region 14.
Suspect dead; police officer shot
BROOMFIELD — A Denver Police Department officer was injured and a suspect in a murder investigation was killed in a shooting Thursday, the Broomfield Police Department said.
Broomfield Police said a DPD fugitive unit was in Broomfield working to apprehend a suspect in a homicide investigation. Around 3 p.m., they found him in a vehicle heading south on Sheridan Boulevard when he turned left and got into a crash with another car, police said. He got out of his car after it spun out and tried to take another vehicle with someone inside, but was unsuccessful.
Broomfield Police said the suspect ran away from the scene and fired shots at the Denver officers. They fired back, killing him.
One officer was injured and was taken to the hospital with what was an apparent gunshot wound to the neck.
Escaped bombmaker nabbed
LAS VEGAS — Police have arrested a convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.
Las Vegas police said they received information Wednesday night that a person matching the description of Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was in the area. Officers took the man into custody, confirmed he was Duarte-Herrera and arrested him, the department said.