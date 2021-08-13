Preparations for opening at Dillard’s are in full swing for one of Mesa Mall’s newest tenants.
Store manager Carlos Torres is anticipating an early October opening for the store, which has fixtures and displays installed but no products yet.
Torres, who moved to Grand Junction last Monday, hails from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and previously managed the Dillard’s in Pueblo.
”We’re excited with just the newness of everything,” Torres said.
The store is one level, with four entrances (one on each side) and about 100,000 square feet.
Dillard’s has hired 33 associates so far, Torres said, and is shooting for just under 80, with about 70 permanent full-time positions. The store is running a career fair this week and next week to find employees.
Some of the manager positions are salaried, Torres said. He said offering permanent full-time positions allows Dillard’s to go after a higher level of experience for employees.
One of the highlights of the space is an in-store alteration shop for quick turnarounds, Torres said.
Torres said he’s also really excited about the new fitting rooms, which he said are well-lit and spacious.
The store is divided into categories like men’s and women’s, which are further separated into smaller categories, and each category will have specialists available.
The store will open right before the Christmas season, with all the Christmas trimmings ready to go, Torres said.
Torres said Dillard’s is focusing on offering a high level of service and being part of the community.
An example of this, he said, is when prom season rolls around, whenever Dillard’s sells a dress the staff will record which school the student attends so students from the same school don’t end up with the same dress if they don’t want.
Dillard’s is also going to appear at events such as Peach Fest with a booth, and do school supply drives and other things to help become part of the community, Torres said.
”We’re excited to be in the community and the community seems to be excited that we’re here,” he said.