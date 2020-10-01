It has been a difficult year for many in the hemp industry, but some local growers are planning to end it on a high note with a special dinner to educate the public about hemp and demonstrate the culinary uses of hemp products.
The Palisade Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Biodynamic Hemp and Hemp and Hops Events are collaborating to put on the event. Hemp grower Katey Herland said they are bringing in Chef Sebastian Carosi, aka The Cannabis Chef, who is preparing a four course meal that incorporates hemp products. Carosi will partner with the Palisade Cafe and drinks will be provided by Pressed, a Palisade coffee shop and cocktail bar.
“I think the biggest thing that’s attractive about this is that we’re really incorporating hemp in these very unique diverse ways into these dishes and into these drinks,” Herland said. “We’ll do that with an educational tone.”
The event will be held at the Colorado Biodynamic Hemp farm in Palisade. There will be spaces set up inside its green houses and there will be lounge areas in the fields.
“It’s going to be outdoors on a working hemp farm so everybody will have an opportunity to really kind of see the flow of how things go,” Herland said. “I think it will be a really great opportunity for the community to come out and touch, feel, see and experience hemp on this level.”
The hemp industry has faced a market correction this year following several years of growth, which has hurt many producers. The industry is also facing new federal regulations, which some in the industry have said go too far and will inhibit growth.
Herland said she has been in communication with the federal agencies responsible for regulating the hemp industry. She said she hopes there may be positive news regarding federal regulation that she could share at the dinner.
“I think that we’re kind of split right now,” Herland said in reference to the state of the hemp industry. “I wouldn’t say it’s negative and we’re in a real bad place. I wouldn’t say that we’re where we want to be, but there has been a lot of movement in the last couple of months in regards to how we can handle things on the federal level.”
Herland said there may also be good news regarding contracts for hemp food products. She said there are a variety of products that can be used culinarily, which is something that will be touched on at the dinner.
“It’s going to be a really unique opportunity to come and see what we can do with cannabis and hemp on that kind of higher level,” Herland said. “It’s going to be a very upscale dinner.”
Tickets to the event are limited and can be purchased at 970tix.com.