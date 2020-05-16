Airline service between Grand Junction and Denver, which once included multiple nonstop flights a day, is now down to a daily flight with a quick detour to Montrose in an effort by United Airlines to more efficiently comply with the CARES Act.
Angela Padalecki, executive director of the Grand Junction Regional Airport, said United’s change earlier this month from a nonstop flight between Grand Junction and Denver to the one-stop flight helped United lower the cost of meeting its service obligations in exchange for receiving aid under the federal COVID-19 legislation.
Under the measure’s requirements, United has to provide at least five flights a week out of Grand Junction, but those flights don’t have to be nonstop, she said. It has the same obligation for the airport in Montrose, and can save costs through combined service to Denver and back that includes both Grand Junction and Montrose.
She said the flight now takes two hours and 15 minutes from Grand Junction to Denver, whereas before it took less than an hour.
“It’s truly just stop (in Montrose), pick people up and go,” she said.
The one-stop service currently is scheduled through early July. Airlines’ service obligations under the CARES Act end on Sept. 30.
Padalecki said she is being asked why Grand Junction isn’t the stop in a flight between Denver and Montrose. She said United’s operation in Grand Junction is much bigger, and airlines like to have an aircraft stay overnight where they have a bigger presence. The United flight leaves Grand Junction around 8:30 a.m. each morning and returns from Denver in the evening.
The United change also helps address a logistical issue at Denver International Airport. Padalecki said flights are scheduled so they arrive there at different “banks” of time over a day, corresponding with connecting flight times to limit layover times. But DIA is now down to two banks a day due to the drop in air travel. Yet lots of regional flights continue to arrive as airlines meet CARES Act service requirements, putting heavy demand on gates. Combining the Grand Junction and Montrose flights means only one gate is needed instead of two.
Padalecki said one-stop flights aren’t typically a profitable way of operating compared to nonstop ones. When the CARES Act requirements expire, airlines again will make decisions about routes to fly based on demand.
“At this point I don’t believe there’s risk we would lose Denver service from United,” Padalecki said. “We’re an important market for them.”
She said she expects United will offer fewer flights than it had but still provide consistent service between Grand Junction and Denver. She said initial demand will mostly involve people heading to connecting flights, as opposed to people choosing to save a few hours on a trip to Denver by flying rather than driving.
United up until recently was offering six daily flights between Grand Junction and Denver.
Grand Junction also had daily weekday service by Denver Air Connection to Centennial Airport in the Denver area but it ended in late March due to a massive demand drop resulting from the pandemic and hasn’t yet resumed.
The Grand Junction airport’s passenger count dropped almost 95% in April, compared to April 2019. Padalecki said the May count so far is down around 85% versus the comparable period a year ago.
“We bottomed out mid-April,” she said.
While the facility’s passenger numbers typically increase this time of year, its week-over-week numbers are growing more than it would normally see from that seasonal influx.
“Most of our flights have more than 10 passengers on them,” she said.
During the worst of the crisis, planes had fewer passengers on them, but now it’s common to see them half full, Padalecki said.
Delta Airlines continues to offer five flights a week between Grand Junction and Salt Lake City. That keeps Delta meeting its CARES Act requirement for flights from Grand Junction. That requirement doesn’t specify where an airline’s five flights from an airport must go, and they can all go to one airport. American Airlines continues offering daily flights between Grand Junction and Dallas, and five flights weekly between Grand Junction and Phoenix, exceeding its CARES Act requirement.
United’s summer Saturday flight between Chicago and Grand Junction, introduced last summer, is canceled for this summer. Allegiant Air had only intermittent service out of Grand Junction and so is required under CARES to offer only one flight a week out of the city. Padalecki said Allegiant will fly on demand, and once Las Vegas reopens to tourism she expects it will offer flights there consistently. She said it also flies to Los Angeles in the summer and has indicated it plans to start offering that service in June.