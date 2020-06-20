U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has issued a disaster declaration for Mesa, Delta and nearby counties, providing growers potential access to emergency loans and other assistance because of crippling freezes that hit area fruit crops in April.
The Agriculture Department “reviewed the Loss Assessment Reports and determined that there were sufficient production losses to warrant a Secretarial natural disaster designation. Therefore, I am designating Delta and Mesa Counties, Colorado, as primary natural disaster areas,” Perdue said Thursday in a letter to Gov Jared Polis.
The designation comes in response to a freeze between April 13-17, the letter says. Cold temperatures that week devastated local peach-growing operations and also impacted other fruit orchards.
In accordance with federal law, Garfield, Gunnison, Montrose and Pitkin counties in Colorado also are named as contiguous disaster counties, and Grand and San Juan counties in Utah are named contiguous disaster areas.
The designation makes farmers in the primary and contiguous areas eligible for certain aid from the Farm Service Agency, including emergency loans, if they meet certain eligibility requirements. Farmers have eight months after the declaration to apply for the loans.
“FSA considers each emergency loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of production losses on the farm and the security and repayment ability of the operator,” Perdue said in his notification to Polis.
Local Farm Service Agency offices can provide more information to growers.
Polis had requested the designation, and U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Cortez, and U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Cory Gardner, R-Colo., supported the request.
Bennet praised the Agriculture Department’s action in a statement Friday, as did Tipton.
Said Bennet, “The global pandemic has made it a tough year for farmers and ranchers, wreaking havoc on our food supply. The last thing our farmers and ranchers needed was another round of severe weather that wiped out what was promising to be a great fruit crop.”
Said Tipton, “I am glad Secretary Perdue listened to our calls to address this dire situation and provide farmers in the area additional options for temporary relief to get them through these tough times. This relief will allow farmers to financially recover faster so they may begin to focus their attention to the next growing season, and we can all look forward to enjoying the famed Palisade Peaches next summer.”
According to Tipton’s offices, economic impacts from the freeze are expected to be upwards of $50 million.