While the organization’s physical presence has looked different these past few months, Western Colorado Red Cross volunteers have stayed busy with disaster response in any way they can.
The American Red Cross Western Colorado Chapter Executive Director Eric Myers said operations have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the need for volunteers on disaster response remains.
“Right now, in the COVID environment, we’re only putting volunteers physically on the ground that are needed to operate the mission,” he said.
Volunteers are called to help families in need, such as victims of a house fire, and provide them with a variety of services, including places to stay, comfort kits, money for clothes, food and medicine.
With summer far from over, American Red Cross Colorado is looking for volunteers to help finish out the wildfire season. Volunteers are needed to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks.
Myers said these services remain but have largely moved to virtual options for clients and volunteers.
Volunteers with medical experience are also requested to help assess people’s health in shelters and assist in all clinical tasks. Those interested should go to redcross.org/volunteertoday.
Jody and Michael Acres, of Silverthorne, have been volunteering with Colorado Red Cross since 2008 and have been deployed across the country to respond to floods, fires, tornadoes and hurricanes. The two went to Oklahoma twice last year for disaster response. Their first mission was to aid in Hurricane Sandy relief on the other side of the country.
They admit it’s a different experience in 2020.
“I spend hours staring at a screen now,” Jody Acres said. “In-person you can walk over and talk to somebody. Online, it can be hard to read someone’s emotions.”
It’s hard to put a reassuring hand on someone’s shoulder virtually.
Acres said the shift online has come with positives and negatives.
“I get to sleep in my own bed and get to do the job in shorts, but here I have to fix lunch for myself,” she said.
The Acreses join a handful of Colorado Red Cross volunteers, and the only ones from the Western Colorado chapter, to be utilized to provide recovery assistance in south Texas after Hurricane Hanna.
Both work in different roles to help organize and plan operations such as shelters, food and disaster supplies, from several states away.
“The mission hasn’t changed during COVID,” Jody Acres said.
Among the biggest changes for the Red Cross has been related to sheltering during the pandemic, according to Myers. The Red Cross has been placing those who need a safe place to stay in emergency hotel lodging when possible, instead of opening traditional shelters.
“Our largest disaster threat in Colorado is wildfire. We’ve been fortunate that there hasn’t been many large wildfire responses that required longer-term shelter,” Myers said.
Other virtual options for the Red Cross clients and families include a recently launched a virtual service for families struggling with loss of a loved one, which people can visit redcross.org/get-help or call 833-492-0094 for help.
“For volunteers, they are used to getting a call, packing a bag and hoping in the car,” Myers said. “Now they are connecting virtually and utilizing FaceTime to connect with clients.”