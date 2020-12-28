On Dec. 26, 1848, John C. Fremont knew he had to do something to save his party of 34 men from starving to death in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains. So, he sent a four-man rescue party south toward New Mexico, hoping to find help in the settlements there.
The rescue party failed to bring rescuers, however, and by the end of January, a third of Fremont’s men had died of starvation and cold. One dead man was partially eaten by his companions. It was the first documented case of cannibalism in Colorado, 25 years before Alferd Packer fed on his companions.
By 1848, Fremont had already crossed the North American continent three times as a leader of the Army’s Corps of Topographical Engineers, and had earned the nickname, “The Pathfinder.”
The 1848 trip was an attempt to find a viable railroad route from St. Louis to California. But Fremont was no longer in the Army, and the expedition was financed primarily by his powerful father-in-law, Missouri Sen. Thomas Hart Benton.
On Christmas Day 1848, Fremont and his men were hunkered down in deep snow and terrible cold, just below timberline somewhere in the La Garita Mountains near the headwaters of the Rio Grande River, which they called the Del Norte.
All 120 of their mules were dead. They’d frozen to death while stuck in deep snow on the northwest side of a 12,000- foot pass the expedition had attempted to cross Dec. 21.
Fremont and his men had struggled back to the southeast side of the pass, but most of their provisions were gone. It was time to seek help.
So, on Dec. 26, Fremont selected four men, led by 25-year-old Henry King, to head south to New Mexico.
Sixteen days later, with no word from the rescue party, Fremont decided to lead a second rescue effort himself. Accompanied by three other expedition members, he headed southeast, looking for the four men he’d sent out earlier.
About Jan. 17, 1849, Fremont found the camp of the original rescue party in the southern part of the San Luis Valley.
Sen. Benton told what occurred next in a book about his son-in-law that was published in 1856. The men of the first rescue party “were wild and emaciated,” he wrote. But there were only three of them.
When Fremont asked where King was, the three men pointed to another camp, “a little way off,” Benton wrote. “There he found the man dead and horribly devoured. He had died of exhaustion, of fatigue, and his comrades had fed upon him.”
Fremont and his men had little time to dwell upon the horror, however. Gathering up the three survivors from the first group, the men of the second rescue party trudged on.
Soon, they encountered a Ute warrior who recognized Fremont from one of his earlier expeditions and invited him to his father’s lodge. There Fremont and his companions were fed and given horses.
They traveled on to Taos, where Fremont stayed with his friend Kit Carson.
With help from Carson and U.S. Army officials in New Mexico, Fremont sent men, horses and provisions back to the remainder of his men. But only 22 were still alive.
The remainder were found “dead upon the road, scattered at intervals as each had sunk exhausted and frozen” or near campfires where they had huddled, waiting to die, Benton wrote.
Those who survived made it to Taos while Fremont was reorganizing his expedition with fresh horses, provisions and new men.
For the time being, he abandoned the idea of finding a railroad route through the Rocky Mountains at roughly the 38th parallel.
Instead, he went south and west, crossed the Colorado River near today’s Yuma, Ariz., and continued to California.
Why did the expedition fare so badly, especially given Fremont’s experience?
In a Jan. 27, 1849, letter to his wife Jessie, written from Kit Carson’s home in Taos, Fremont pinned the blame exclusively on one man: guide Bill Williams.
Fremont had hired Williams at Bent’s Fort in October, 1848. He did so only because Carson, who had guided Fremont on earlier expeditions, was too ill to join him on this trip.
In his letter to Jesse, Fremont said of Williams: “The error of our journey was committed in engaging this man.” Williams appeared ignorant of “the whole region of the country through which we were to pass,” Fremont said.
But others suggested Fremont shared much of the blame because he refused to heed warnings from white traders and Indians that snow in the mountains was too deep for a mountain crossing that year.
Fremont’s own letters to Benton show he was warned about the deep snow, but he chose to continue anyway.
Such stubbornness, his refusal to heed advice or orders while he sought personal glory, landed Fremont in many controversies throughout his life.
Despite what Fremont wrote, Williams was familiar with the Southern Rockies. But but it’s not surprising that, in the midst of a dayslong blizzard, he missed the trail to well-known Cochetopa Pass and led the expedition to a much higher crossing.
As for the cannibalism, Fremont didn’t mention it when he wrote to Jessie from Taos. Nor did he include it in a letter he wrote to Benton on Feb. 24, 1849, from Sorocco, New Mexico.
But he obviously told Benton about it at some point, since Benton included it in the 1856 book. And Fremont told others about it on his final transcontinental expedition in 1853-54. On that trip, he and his men did cross Cochetopa Pass. Then they trekked down the Gunnison River, through the Uncompahgre Valley, the Grand Valley and into Utah.
As they huddled near the Gunnison River in January of 1854, Fremont told his crew of the man-eating that occurred on his previous expedition, and he made them all vow they would not eat each other even if they were starving, a member the 1853-54 journey wrote.
Despite the tragedy of the 1848-49 trip, Fremont claimed the expedition had been a success, arguing that “neither the snow of winter nor the mountain ranges” would prevent construction of a railroad over the route.
In June of 1849, Fremont finally arrived in San Francisco, where he and Jessie had a home.
In December, he was elected as one of two U.S. senators from California, but he lost his re-election bid in 1851.
The more successful 1853-54 expedition re-established his reputation and helped launch his 1856 presidential campaign as the first nominee of the new Republican Party. He lost by a substantial margin to Democrat James Buchanan.
During the Civil War, Fremont served for a time as the Union general in charge of western territories, but he was fired by President Abraham Lincoln because he repeatedly ignored Lincoln’s orders.
Fremont died in July 1890 at the age of 77. He was successful in many endeavors during his life. But losing a third of his men in the deep snow of Colorado’s mountains was not among them.
Sources: “Memoir of the Life and Public Services of John Charles Fremont,” by John Bigelow, 1856; “The Scene of Fremont’s Disaster in the San Juan Mountains, 1848,” by Frank C. Spencer, “The Colorado Magazine,” July 1929; “Passion & Principle: John & Jessie Fremont, the Couple Whose Power, Politics & Love Shaped Nineteenth Century America,” by Sally Denton.
