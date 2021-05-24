When Russ Hamilton and Neil Esteves formed a disc golf club in the Grand Valley in 1995, calling the sport “niche” would have been an overstatement. The club had only a dozen members and nowhere to play without installing their own baskets.
By 1999, they had installed a course at Canyon View Park, opening the door to more locals discovering the activity. The Grand Valley Disc Golf Club, known back in those days as the Flat-Top Flyers, didn’t see the sport become an overnight success, but in the long run, its efforts helped the sport find an audience on the Western Slope.
Once that audience discovered disc golf, it didn’t take much to become hooked, as its strength is its simplicity.
“Disc golf has always been a family friendly deal,” Hamilton said. “It doesn’t take a lot of money to play it. I’ve played with doctors, lawyers, homeless people, all different sorts of people all over. It’s a family thing. They call it a Frisbee family, so it’s kind of neat.”
All one needs to do to see how much disc golf has caught on in the Grand Valley is to visit Triple Play Records in downtown Grand Junction, the primary sponsor of the 150-player Grand Valley Classic Disc Golf Tournament that was held at Chipeta Golf Course on Saturday. Sunday, the tournament moved to the Watson Island course. The discs in which Triple Play specializes aren’t limited to the musical kinds.
“Just ask (Triple Play owner) Rock Cesario how many Frisbees he sells,” Hamilton said. They’re the No. 1 place in town to buy Frisbees. They have more Frisbees than probably any store between Denver and Salt Lake…. When we started the Flat-Top Flyers in the '90s, we had, like, 12 guys, and now, there are probably 1,000 players here in the whole valley. We have 140 in the club, and that’s just club members.”
Many of those local disc golf enthusiasts gathered at Chipeta on Saturday, sharing beers and stories with reggae music providing the sonic backdrop near the sign-in area.
This year's tournament has 26 professional and 124 amateur disc golfers.
One of the participants was Aaron Gossage, a Grand Junction native who graduated from Colorado Mesa University last year.
Gossage, like Hamilton years before, is a Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) Pro Tour member. Much of his free time is spent traveling America and facing off against the best disc golfers the nation has to offer.
“Gosh, I’ve always loved individual sports, and this is as individual as it gets, because it’s just you out there against the course,” Gossage said. “I started playing really well at the end of last year, and people suggested I try to make it on the Pro Tour, so I decided to commit to it this year. I graduated college last year, so it’s a good time where I don’t have any responsibilities in my life and I can pursue this.”
So far, Gossage has played at events in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Texas, Arkansas and Missouri. Last weekend, he played in California. Later this year, he’ll get to experience the east coast.
However, a day like Saturday, in which he could play low-stakes disc golf with other local enthusiasts, was more representative of why he established such a fondness for the sport in the first place.
“It’s nice to just kick back and relax with no pressure,” Gossage said. “We can play in carts, which is nice, and playing with the local guys is always fun.”
Local disc golf clubs don’t just serve as athletic outlets; they’re also social clubs in which members form friendships. As Hamilton said, it’s a “Frisbee family.”
Joey Gant runs Downriver Disc Golf Club with his wife, Lisa. The two are the prime organizers for local disc golf events, with this weekend’s event serving as their fourth at Chipeta.
Much of the money that the club raises with its events goes into efforts to establish more disc golf courses in the region, but other times, those efforts shift to more significant needs of those in the Grand Valley’s Frisbee family.
“Any time someone gets hurt or an injury happens, any time anything happens with someone in our community, any one of these guys will give the shirt off their backs,” Gant said. “We’ve raised so much money for people who have had surgeries they needed to get or food trucks they wanted to start or all kinds of things. This community pulls together and it happens.”
On Saturday, Tim Reeves, the owner of Chipeta Golf Course, approved the creation of a new disc golf course on the property, as the current course runs along the golf course, as well. Hamilton and others with the Grand Valley Disc Golf Club will meet with Reeves this week to discuss further steps and the specifics of the new course, which should be ready within the next six months.
The disc golf course’s approval is the latest signifier of the sport’s rise from obscurity to community hobby.
“We have a homestyle bakery that brought us donuts. We have coffee shops that want to support us. We have pipe shops that want to support us,” Gant said. “We have local artists that have made sculptures for our trophies. The record store has been a big supporter in disc golf and records. Everybody in this community just wants to see us grow and are willing to help us, and it’s all because of these players.”