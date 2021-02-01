In mid-February, disc golf enthusiasts from across the Grand Valley will meet at Riverbend Park in Palisade to sling some discs and raise money for local charities.
The event, called the 2021 Icebowl, is part of a nationwide disc golf charity fundraiser, said William Alderman, tournament director for the Grand Valley Disc Golf Club.
The club has donated for the past few years to three charities that focus on hunger issues.
“We don’t give anything other than for food charity,” Alderman said. “Ours has always been Catholic Outreach, Agape Food Pantry, and Child and Migrant Services. They’re three of the best entities in the valley that really hit all the areas.”
The Grand Valley event has been held since the 1990s, Alderman said, and has grown in recent years. Last year, they drew the most participants they have ever had at 104. Nationwide, the events raised about $400,000.
“Last year, I think we were third or fourth in the nation,” Alderman said. “We raised over $10,000 last year for our charities and that’s just off the disc golfers pretty much.”
The money is raised in a number of ways. Disc golfers will pay a $25 entry fee and can donate additional money. Alderman said checks should be made out directly to the charity they want to support. Businesses also can contribute.
Outwest Drywall Supply, for example, recently made a $500 donation to Agape for the tournament.
In years past, Alderman said they would have a party after the event with a silent auction. Alderman said he’s still looking into options, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, if there is a celebration it will be scaled back.
The Icebowl is a club event, Alderman said, and it is hoping for as much participation as social distancing will allow. He said they have room for up to 162 participants, but he expects to end up with 80 to 100.
While the event will be a fun way for disc golfers to come together, it will also have a significant impact for the community, Alderman said. He said he’s seen firsthand the good the money does for those in need.
“What really got me going is one year we donated a $3,500 check (to Catholic Outreach),” Alderman said. “We walked in and handed the check, and the cook at that time got tears in her eyes. She said they ran out of meat, and they didn’t have the money to buy more meat.”
If you would like to participate in the 2021 Icebowl disc golf tournament, you can find information at facebook.com/groups/GVDGCmembers.