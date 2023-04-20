The District 51 school board is still seeking input in new boundaries for Appleton Elementary School at 2358 H Road.Western Demographics Inc., President Shannon Bingham, who serves as District 51’s demographer, provided an updated presentation on proposed changes to Appleton’s boundary to the D51 Board of Education on Tuesday evening at R-5 High School.
Potentially redrawing Appleton Elementary School’s boundary remains a priority for Mesa County Valley School District 51, but the district is still seeking parental input.
Bingham later gave the same presentation Wednesday evening in a second town hall held at Appleton — located at 2358 H Road — where he could gather parents’ and community members’ opinions on some proposed options.
“This is a draft presentation of some parent-generated alternatives and data associated with that,” Bingham told the school board. “I requested that at the first Appleton town hall.”
Bingham identified the purpose and effects of changing Appleton’s border.
These include facilitating the eventual grade reconfiguration of Fruita schools to resemble the rest of the district, facilitating improved staffing in Redlands Middle School — located at 2200 Broadway, a five-mile drive from Appleton — and reassigning middle school students in the Appleton attendance area to Redlands.
Bingham said that Redlands Middle School has “plenty of room” to accommodate more students starting this fall.
This proposed change would be phased one grade at a time, starting with next year’s sixth-grade students. Approximately 28-35 current fifth-graders would be affected, according to Bingham.
The ultimate movement in all three grades would be 86 students from Fruita Midde School and Fruita 8/9 School to Redlands.
Bingham’s proposed shift area of Appleton’s boundary is west of 25 Road, east of 21 Road and north of G Road.
There were three alternatives suggested by parents at the first Appleton town hall last week, however: adding students between 25 and 26 roads to the shift, removing the area between 21 and 22 roads from the shift, and removing the area north of either M, L or K roads from the shift.
At the second town hall, Bingham provided attendees with a list of seven questions: whether they’re in favor of the overall change, whether they are affected by any of the three parent-generated alternatives, and whether they’re in favor of any of those alternatives.
LEADERSHIP COHORT
The school board recognized a variety of individuals at Tuesday’s meeting, including Leadership D51 Cohort graduates.
The Leadership D51 Cohort, a new district program comprised of 21 businesses and community members, met once every other month over the past seven months for four classes to collaborate and gain a deeper understanding of the district’s operations, deepen their relationship with the district to support student career exploration and mental health, and serving as new partners and team members to support the school district and its strategic plan.
The Leadership D51 Cohort graduates were Bethany Meyer, Bill Wimsatt, Cassie Retherford, Celina Kirnberger, Christa Brill, Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Curtis Englehart, David Skalicky, Eric Ward, Kaitlin Birdsall, Jess Lyman, Kianna Colaizzi, Kim Medina, David Foster, Kylie Millican, Marguerite Tuthill, Micah Adams, Nathan Rhodes, Nichole Clark and Suzanna Hanzl.
RECOGNITIONS
Fruita Monument High School senior Elizabeth Lintott and junior Madison Bullock were recognized for earning national medals from the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, placing them within the top 1% in the nation out of the more than 100,000 students that submitted more than 260,000 pieces of art and writing.
The combined speech and debate team from Palisade and Central high schools recently competed at the Congressional Qualifying Tournament, with 10 students qualifying for the national competition in Phoenix this summer: Erin Casey, Kennedy Stephen, Cheyenne Parry, Rhylin Cooke, Jenna Sackter, Lynessa Asplund, Annika Walla, Mila Stepan, Nina-Lynn Head and Ian Allen.
Casey, a senior at Central and captain of the team, was also honored by the National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) as the Speech and Debate Student of the Year for her NSDA district.