School District 51 is moving forward with an inspection of the Grand Junction High School gym, having received proposals for the inspection work on the facility.
That inspection is an important hurdle for district officials to clear before the Board of Education makes a final pitch for a new school bond.
At the last school board meeting, the board was ready to make a decision on a building design before it decided to have an engineer analyze the gym walls to decide if they’re salvageable or not.
The gym is nearly 70 years old and appears to be deteriorating, but retaining the gym building could save $4-$6 million. A community advisory committee has urged the board to opt for the latter, arguing that it would show financial responsibility to the voters.
“Worst-case scenario is that we go to the voters and don’t do this,” Tom Parrish, board president, said at the April 20 meeting. “Because what if in five years the wall caves in, and then it looks like we didn’t do our due diligence?”
The process can take up to four weeks, which began at the meeting, said District 51 spokesperson Emily Shockley.
At the last board meeting, District 51 chief operations officer Phil Onofrio estimated an analysis would cost $25,000. The board agreed to have that money come from funds leftover from the 2017 bond measure.
Colleen Kaneda, a principal at Dynamic Program Management who works closely with District 51, showed the board companies who sent in proposals to conduct the analysis, Shockley said.
Specifics of proposals and who submitted them were not available. The board then asked Kaneda to study the proposals and make a selection.
The next board meeting will be on May 4 at R-5 High School at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be livestreamed on Vimeo. The next opportunity for audience comments will be on May 18.