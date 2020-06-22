Graduating seniors at local high schools will get their day to walk across the stage after all.
School District 51 announced today that all of its remaining high school graduation ceremonies will take place at Suplizio Field from July 10-13 after receiving approval from Mesa County Public Health.
“It's indescribable how exciting it was when we were able to get the go-ahead to do the graduations in person with the students in a more traditional manner," District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko told The Daily Sentinel. "The principals were so outstanding doing all the very, very detailed planning, writing everything down on how to get kids in and out safely, all those different details. At the Mesa County Public Health Department, (Deputy Director) Diana Williams and (Executive Director) Jeff Kuhr were really helpful in going through the questions and helping us know what we needed to be able to do in order to accomplish this."
Sirko also credited the district's safety director, Tim Leon, as well as its athletic director, Paul Cain, for working with city officials and law enforcement to ensure the events' approval.
Central High School will be the first to celebrate, with its ceremony beginning on Friday, July 10, at 8 a.m. At 8 p.m., later that day, Palisade’s seniors will get the opportunity to receive their diplomas.
Saturday, July 11 will feature Grand Junction (8 a.m.) and Fruita Monument (8 p.m.). Monday, July 13 will feature Grand River Academy (8 a.m.) and R-5 High School (8 p.m.).
Each graduate will be able to invite four guests.
“Given the size of some of our graduating classes (ranging all the way up to 392 for Fruita Monument High School), having four guests per student will help maintain physical distancing guidelines both on the field and in the stands,” the district said in a statement. “This plan also gives D51 graduates more guests than many seniors in the state, who have been or will be limited to no guests or two guests per graduate.”
Each graduate’s party must maintain social distancing from each other inside the stadium. Students will don a school-specific mask, which they will be expected to wear throughout the ceremony. Guests and staff are also encouraged to mask up.
Sirko encourages any families hoping to have more than four guests in attendance, such as larger families or split families, to coordinate with their respective school's principal.
“You'll probably have some families that won't use all four spots and some that will, so we have a little bit of a margin of error on that," Sirko said. "Families with special circumstances really need to just work with their schools."
Past ceremonies have taken place on the football side of the Grand Valley's premier athletic complex, but social distancing is more easily achievable on the diamond side.
"We've never done it at Suplizio Field before," Sirko said. "We've always done it at Stocker, but because Suplizio's a little bigger and because there's a screen in the back, we're going to use Suplizio this year so our parents are seated more in a Giant 'U', so they'll be able to see the stage much more clearly.”
The district will provide more information in the coming days on ticket procedures and streaming plans for those not able to attend.