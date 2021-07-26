The COVID-19 pandemic strained students and teachers.
After middle school students struggled with instances of substance abuse and suicide during the past school year, School District 51 is having staff take a social and emotional learning training course called Capturing Kids Hearts (CKH).
“It’s a structure you adopt in all schools. One thing it emphasizes is implementing social contracts between students to hold each other accountable,” said Cathy Ebel, School District 51 social and emotional learning director. “It creates community and a sense of belonging in the classroom.”
Staff at all eight middle schools and District 51 Summit School Program will take the program on Aug. 9-10. Because this coincides with the planned start of school, the first day will now be pushed to Aug. 11.
Capturing Kids Hearts aims to improve the mental health of children, student and staff relationships, and establish a sense of community.
Promotional videos of the program on YouTube show school staff participating in exercises to practice discipline and team-building techniques. The program is organized by the leadership and organization development company The Flippen Group, which was founded by Flip Flippen.
Ebel took the training herself and said it’s worth the delay.
“I knew nothing about this until the training. I was in a team of 40 people, most of us had never met each other,” Ebel said. “At the end of it, we felt connected and had a strong sense of community.”
While it could seem frivolous to some, Capturing Kids Hearts has some data to support its methods.
A 1997 study published in the peer-reviewed Journal of the American Medical Association showed that school connectedness reduces students’ risky behavior.
In 2008-2009, Capturing Kids Hearts reported that schools that took the training saw a 33% decline in discipline referrals.
Ebel believes that while this might be a time commitment, taking the nationally renowned course is a smart investment.
“We’ve seen over the last year or two how badly students need a place to feel safe,” she said. “Schools can be that. We can foster a sense of community between everyone. If we do that, we can improve so much. If this works out at the middle school level, I think it can help our whole system.”