Everyone gets a raise under Mesa County School District 51’s $462 million budget that was approved last week, and that’s the single most important thing the district can do right now for the sake not only of teachers and staff, but students as well, district officials say.
That’s because the district has never truly been in parity with other school districts when it comes to pay, even with ones that are smaller, said Diana Sirko, who’s in her final year as superintendent of schools.
“I can’t tell you how great it feels to know that you’re giving your teachers and employees a fair market rate, especially in a year like this,” Sirko said. “It’s just very rewarding to be able to know that you’re bringing them into a more competitive salary rate.”
The primary goal behind the increases, along with the rest of the budget, is to allow the district to hire good teachers, administrators and staff — and also to retain who’s already there — so the district can provide a better educational experience for students, Sirko said.
Overall, the district’s budget is flush thanks to an improving economy that allowed the Colorado Legislature not only to restore a 5% cut in what it gave schools districts last year, but also a 6% increase in funding.
The state is sending the district about $134 million, about $15 million more than last year.
Add to that the $80 million in various state and federal money the district received as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, some of which could be used to fund ongoing programs, such as online learning, said Melanie Trujillo, the district’s director of financial services who helped write that budget.
All that allowed the district to pay the higher salaries, restore their own cuts to programs forced on them because of the pandemic and even put more money aside then it normally might.
“Historically, we’ve had about a 5% fund balance in the general fund, which is really lean,” Trujillo said. “It doesn’t even cover one month’s payroll if something were to happen revenue-wise. We were able to bump that up to 8% with a goal of putting that at 10% when funds are available.”
SALARY INCREASES
While teachers, on average, will see a 10% hike in their pay under the budget for the 2021-22 school year, administrators and staff will see an average 8% increase. That 10% bump for teachers is made up of a 4.71% cost-of-living bump to base salaries as well as two increments that will begin in August amounting to a little more than 3%.
Some of those increases, however, are somewhat tempered by a 6% hike in employees’ medical insurance costs for this year, and a possible increase in 2022, Trujillo said.
Because all salaries were frozen during the pandemic last year, the district and Mesa Valley Education Association were able to negotiate the 10% average pay hike.
Actual raise amounts vary depending on how many years of experience a teacher has on the job. For a first-year teacher, their base pay will increase to $41,000 a year, up $3,500 from two years ago. Teachers with 15 years on the job will see an annual increase of about $5,000, to more than $52,000 a year.
That contract also increased the supplemental pay for teachers who have a master’s degree, from $3,000 a year to $3,500, and for those who have a national board certification in whatever field they teach, $2,050 a year up from $1,875.
All administrative jobs, from the assistant superintendent of schools to the warehouse supervisor, also will see pay raises.
None of them have seen a pay increase in three years, but teachers and all other staff received an average 4.6% increase during the 2019-20 school year.
“They did not get the same percentage raise as our teachers, but you also have to hang on to them, too,” Sirko said. “I know, it’s not uncommon to think, ‘Ah, those high-paid administrators,’ but we have reduced (admin) positions since when I got here four years ago. We’re trying to be wiser. We’re trying to right-size.”
The assistant superintendent, the highest paid job other than the superintendent, could earn a maximum of $195,606 a year, an increase of $5,328. The warehouse supervisor, the lowest paying admin job, could go as high as $78,875, up $2,148 from three years ago.
Meanwhile, hourly staff will see similar increases that can range anywhere from 40 cents an hour to $1, depending on the position and number of years served.
Those salary increases, at least those paid through the district’s main general fund, will cost $120 million, up from about $110 million in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
MARKET PARITY
Trujillo and Sirko said all of this is not only designed to make up for lost increases because of the pandemic, but it’s part of a concerted effort to make all salaries and wages commensurate with other school districts that are similar in size.
“We’re really looking to be competitive, to be able to hire staff and to be able to keep them,” Trujillo said. “I know coming into this year, we weren’t able to fill even all of our teaching positions, and several other positions, such as custodial, para-professionals. It’s just getting harder and harder the further we are behind the market. We are at a critical point to catch up.”
Sirko said the raises do come with some staffing reductions that will mean larger class sizes, but by only a couple of extra students.
Those reductions were primarily made through attrition, and involved offering early retirement incentives for those who were close to or ready to retire, Sirko said.
That was possible, in part, because of a new program in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the first pandemic relief bill passed by Congress last year.
In it is a program called the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which the district used to parlay with other monies to fund those early retirement incentives, among other things.
“If somebody was going to lose their position, we had other intervention positions that were paid for by ESSER that we could put them for at least a year or two until a position came open for them so that we wouldn’t be laying people off,” Sirko said. “It was a unique opportunity, but what it did was it right-sized our staff and we were able to increase our salaries and take them to a market level. We’re not top of the market, but at least we’re in the market now.”
JOBS, JOBS JOBS
The total number of positions that the district will have next school year will be 2,658, 41 fewer than this year, most of which are in the teaching staff, Trujillo and Sirko said.
Currently, the district is listing 127 job openings for such things as coaches, technicians, assistant principles, teachers and various administrative support staff.
The district is bringing back one administrative job that it’s left open for some years now, a director of equity and inclusion, but Sirko says that job title isn’t as bad as it sounds.
She and the Mesa County Board of Education, in consultation with teachers, principles and students, determined that job is needed now more than ever.
“Kids are pretty honest about the amount of, oh gosh, the discrimination that they feel either from one student talking to another student or within their schools,” Sirko said. “There’s an important piece to address there, to do more education of our students to make sure everybody is treated with dignity and respect. We want all of our kids to have a great educational experience.”
While the renewed job will look at ways to increase diversity among teachers, administrators and staff, a bigger part of it is to help schools protect students from such things as bullying and vitriol they may see on social media or hear elsewhere in the community.
Sirko said that schools today aren’t what they were when she first started teaching 46 years ago. Nowadays, schools see a growing amount of violence, shootings, sexual harassment and suicide, much of which is due to a lack of understanding of others’ rights when it comes to equality and inclusion.
This position isn’t something the district made up on its own, but one that has become mainstream in schools across the nation.
The Colorado Legislature, for example, has passed new laws dealing with various aspects of this, which has resulted in such programs as Safe-to-Tell, anti-bullying programs, requirements to teach critical thinking in civics classes, minority, ethnic and gender-based history, and even media literacy.
All of that is designed to transform the way students think, learn and act on the information they have.
“It’s really hard to control every interaction that takes place in a school district of 22,000 students,” Sirko said. “Schools are an excellent representative example of human traits. Sometimes people are nice to each other and sometimes they’re not.
“The hard part is, social media tends to undermine that because the strides you make at school are often erased by the comments that are going back and forth at night,” she added. “It’s one step forward, two steps back. By raising awareness and understanding, you hopefully will have a lot of students who are trying to be advocates for treating each other with dignity and respect.”