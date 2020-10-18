It’s not exactly robbing Peter to pay Paul, but Peter has to help pay for Paul.
School District 51, Colorado Mesa University, the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series and the Grand Junction Rockies all pay rent to play at the Lincoln Park Sports Complex, plus other city facilities.
Gate revenue goes a long way toward paying the rent, especially for District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain.
But with virtually no baseball games played at Suplizio Field this past spring, no track meets at Stocker Stadium and both CMU and the school district having shortened football seasons with limited spectators, gate revenue will be significantly less than usual.
So how can Peter pay for Paul?
“I don’t know,” Cain said.
One way is with the city’s help. Ken Sherbenou, the director of Grand Junction Parks and Recreation, which manages the sports complex, said CMU and District 51 are getting a refund on their rent from last spring.
“We’ve refunded or didn’t charge the school district a flat fee for about half the year and same with CMU, given the fact that we haven’t been able to provide services for about six months,” Sherbenou said.
Colorado Mesa pays its $32,000 annual rent in two installments, with District 51 splitting its $51,000 fee into quarterly payments. Cain said he hasn’t talked with Sherbenou about that final quarterly payment last spring, or this year’s bill, which he’s received. He isn’t sure if any adjustments will be made since the high schools are only playing 60% of the usual schedule.
CMU is also playing an abbreviated football season, with three home games instead of the usual half-dozen at Stocker Stadium. The Mavs might add another home game if they can secure an opponent — only 10 Division II schools are playing this fall.
RENTAL FEE STRUCTURE
Several years ago, the city changed its rental fees from one based on a head tax, with a portion of each ticket sold going to the city, to a flat fee based on usage, making it easier when it came to bookkeeping and budgeting.
In 2019, according to figures provided by Sherbenou, operating the complex cost $718,261. Revenue from District 51, CMU, JUCO and the GJ Rockies, plus community use and rental of the hospitality suite at the Hamilton Family Tower, was $248,479, a cost recovery of 35%. The city of Grand Junction pays the rest of the operational costs.
“The cost recovery, the amount of money we recover in fees for expenses in putting it on is right around 30%. … We’re definitely not (making money from rental fees),” Sherbenou said. “As an organization, we recognize how critically important it is for economic vitality in our community.
“We refer to it as cost recovery rather than revenue. We really are recovering costs. The more that we can recover in costs, the more service we can provide the community.”
Rental fees include all use of Stocker Stadium, Suplizio Field, Canyon View Park and Kronkright Park for games and practices, Sherbenou said.
District 51 helped fund the construction of Maverick Field on the CMU campus and uses CMU facilities for no charge as a contingency of that partnership. High school teams use Maverick Field for soccer and lacrosse, play regional tournaments at Elliott Tennis Center and usually play several games at CMU’s softball stadium.
This season, because of construction on the adjacent baseball field and not allowing fans in the bleachers, the District 51 teams used Kronkright Park and Palisade High School exclusively for softball.
That, though, came with a cost — with no fans entering the parks, the district didn’t charge admission this fall.
Fans pay to attend high school games for football, softball, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, swimming, baseball and track, plus soccer and lacrosse games at CMU. There’s no entry gate at the baseball field at Canyon View, so the district doesn’t charge admission for games there. The same applies for soccer and lacrosse games at Canyon View and Long Family Park.
NOT A DEEP BUDGET
Cain has a budget of $150,000 for this school year, which is all-inclusive for all four high schools. Subtract the $51,000 rent, there’s $99,000 left for the year.
“We’ll spend $110,000 in a normal year for officials,” Cain said.
“Way back before the economy went bad in ’07, I was getting almost $400,000 a year. When the economy tanked, I went down to $20,000 a year. We were basically on our own and had to make it.”
Cain and the school athletic directors are being creative in ways to save money, mainly cutting way back on travel. When softball teams went out of town during the regular season, they were over-and-back trips. Teams left before dawn, played two or three games, then drove back home.
“It was tough on our coaches, but we saved some money,” Cain said. “We’re trying to find ways, and it’s safety, but it’s also budget. We did some things this fall we normally wouldn’t, but it saved some money.”
The district also had to balance the health of the athletes during the coronavirus pandemic when teams reached the postseason.
“We weren’t comfortable putting kids in hotel rooms (during the regular season),” Cain said. “When we did go to the postseason, we usually put four in a room and we didn’t do that, we put a maximum of two in a room, so there’s more money there. It’s kind of a combination.”
Ticket sales, especially from football, pay for the field rental.
“Absolutely,” Cain said, “and more.”
Some weeks, like this one, District 51 teams will have three home games at Stocker Stadium — Palisade on Thursday, Fruita Monument on Friday and Central on Saturday.
MAKING IT THROUGH A ‘NORMAL’ YEAR
To make it through a “normal” school year, Cain said the schools need to generate roughly $650,000 in revenue — about $750,000 is spent on travel, hotels, entry fees, workers, officials, etc. Athletic fees and entry fees (for tournaments such as the Warrior Classic wrestling tournament, track meets, etc.) bring in about $370,000, Cain said.
“The rest of (the revenue) is through the gate. We look at $275-300,000 in gate,” Cain said. “We’re losing (this fall). Yeah, it was nice to have some people at the game the other night, but we’re still losing. Think about a Montrose-Fruita game on a normal year, both ranked in the top 10, we’d have four or five thousand people and we’ll probably have 650. That hits our budget.”
A DIFFERENT MODEL FOR CMU
CMU isn’t as dependent on gate receipts as the school district, although ticket sales are vital. Mesa paid the spring portion of the 2019-2020 rental fee last winter, so that is being credited to this fall’s payment, saving $16,000.
“We sold some football tickets the other day,” Co-Athletic Director Kris Mort said. The official boxscore listed attendance as 1,500 for the season opener Oct. 10. “We have other elements of expenses in that (game management) budget. We need gate, but we’re not Division I, our operations aren’t dictated by gate sales.
“But every weekend we can sell tickets to games is money in.”
Mort said CMU brings in about $250,000 a year in ticket sales. Youth up to age 18 are admitted free to events, part of CMU’s community engagement efforts to make going to games affordable for families.
Corporate sponsorships, donations and fundraisers are a major part of CMU making its $9 million budget. Stadium rental is part of an operations budget of $2.8 million, which includes everything except salaries and scholarships.
The pandemic delayed some of the renewal of corporate sponsorships, which is usually done over the summer, but Mort said she and Co-AD Bryan Rooks are finalizing those.
“We had to have some things to offer,” Mort said. “We have people who buy signs in the gym, what if we have no fans at games in the gym? Some were concerned about that, but most of them said that’s not why we buy the sign or support you.
“We’re trying to funnel dollars (earmarked for example, sponsoring a tournament that isn’t being played) elsewhere. We’re assuming this is a one-year problem and we don’t want to do a complete overhaul. Our corporate sponsors have been great.”
The biggest crunch CMU’s athletic department is facing is in scholarships — all spring sports athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility when last season was scrubbed, and that has carried over to this fall, which includes the largest team on campus, football.
CMU is honoring scholarships for players who want to return for another year, which will have a trickle-down effect for at least four years in those programs.
The partial rent relief is a hit on the Parks and Recreation budget, but because there were no events from mid-March until last week at the stadium, the actual expenses went down. Seasonal workers were brought on later and the staff was reassigned to other areas, including working on the Riverside Park renovation
CMU is planning for modified basketball, wrestling and swimming/diving seasons, but it’s up to Mesa County Health Department officials to determine spectator limits indoors.
Cain checked in with the District 51 budget department Tuesday morning, but didn’t have a lot of answers.
“I had to do a second-quarter projection today,” Cain said, “and believe it or not, with our fees coming in and having some revenue with football, we’re staying afloat. Put it that way.”