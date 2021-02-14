Everything Shawn Bryant has done in his life has been with one goal in mind — to be a teacher. It’s what drove him from being a janitor for District 51 to to where he is today.
Every day, he promotes love and acceptance to his students in his class of third graders at Pear Park Elementary School. It’s important to him that he teaches the children that diversity is a positive fact of life, whether it be Black History Month in February or not.
“My role has been flipping over rocks to show the diversity in our community,” Bryant, an African American, said. “What that means is getting people to change how they think about diversity.”
It appears that he’s not alone.
School District 51 is increasing its role in Black History Month following the national discourse around racial justice last summer.
The district is collaborating with groups throughout the Grand Valley, such as Black Citizens and Friends, to bring diverse thoughts and lessons into schools for February.
“I think this year we’re doing a more comprehensive plan,” said Superintendent Diana Sirko. “We’re involving everyone, celebrating what everyone brings to the table.”
Through Tuesday, District 51 is allowing the community to watch the film Coded Bias, a documentary about racial bias. Then, there will be a community virtual conversation about the film on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
More information can be found at blackcitizensandfriends.com
To be more effective in the classroom, the district is adapting lessons to each level of schooling and including the community.
Scott Finholm, who organized the Black History Month curriculum for District 51 elementary schools, said that Black history is intertwined with District 51’s year-round history curriculum. February is the month to make sure it’s at the forefront of lessons. He has adopted plans from well-respected sources such as Teaching Tolerance, but creating the lessons was difficult.
“You’re walking a fine line,” Finholm said. “On one hand, you can’t white wash history. We’re learning every year new things that are important to learn about. On the other hand, you need to keep the lessons age-appropriate.”
Bryant’s third graders, for example, aren’t going to learn about specific racial attacks or massacres nor the nuances of the Jim Crow South.
Instead he’s teaching the positives of diversity.
He sees early elementary school as the best time to teach these positive messages to his students. At this age, they’re impressionable and absorb information and lessons well, he said. By middle school, they’re unsure who they are, Bryant said. And by high school, students are shaping themselves.
“The goal is to have acceptance ingrained at a young age to the point that it’s no longer a lesson,” Bryant said. “I might be the only African American teacher they’ll have out here, that’s a problem.”
Beyond the classroom, District 51 is also accepting videos from the community about the importance of Black history. These can come in the form of motivational messages, educational speeches, or artistic expressions such as poems or songs. These videos will be shown in various classrooms. To submit a video, email tracy.gallegos@d51.org.
These efforts have emphasis in February but began last summer.
Though Grand Junction did not see demonstrations to the scale of larger cities, the community did hold a celebration of Juneteenth, a holiday that celebrates the emancipation of Black slaves. In early July, Sirko and assistant superintendent Brian Hill met with organizers of Right and Wrong (RAW) to discuss an equity task force to address racism within the school district. In the meeting, current and former students recounted instances of racial harassment.
RAW organizers remain committed to strengthening its relationship with District 51.
“I’ve maintained a relationship with the superintendent, Mrs. Sirko,” said Antonio Clark, RAW co-founder. “Some of the stories we heard last year from some of the kids, I haven’t been told any of that [is still happening] and I feel like people would contact our page if some of those things were going on. I can’t say definitively that they are or aren’t.”
Holding Black history events for one month, however, isn’t enough, Bryant said. Grand Junction isn’t the most diverse city in Colorado, so it’s important that students of color see people who look like them in positions of power and success, he explained. Especially so for low-income students of color.
The school district plans to be diligent in addressing the issue. But Bryant thinks that the district needs to avoid complacency to make real change.
“There’s a lot of conversations in the district but there’s not a lot being done right now,” he said. “We’re not going to move this needle forward without action.”