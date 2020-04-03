School District 51 is continuing with its rollout of online education for its more than 20,000 students after Gov. Jared Polis announced an extension of the state’s mandated school closures through the end of April to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The first week of online learning went well, Superintendent Diana Sirko said, but it was not perfect. She said some families felt overwhelmed by the amount of work assigned and that there were some technical issues due to the high level of traffic.
“I really think it went as well as can be expected if not a bit better,” Sirko said. “Our teachers were rock stars. They stepped up. They did videos for their students. They did some fun things to start.”
With the school closure extended to the end of the month, Sirko said she hoped students would be allowed back in May, but that it was not likely. The official school year would normally end in mid-May.
Considering the situation, Sirko praised the work of students, teachers and parents for their response to the online learning environment. However, she said this system was not a replacement for in person instruction.
“Obviously time on task is a really important piece,” Sirko said. “So we’re hoping to supplement that with the online learning. I don’t know that there is ever a true substitute for that face to face interaction that happens every day. We believe we’re doing a good faith effort trying to fill that gap, but we know it will be hard for our students.”